St. Johnsbury Barracks - Retail Theft
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4002215
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: William Nally
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 3/27/2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Kinney Drugs
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: James Dewolfe
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient / St. Johnsbury
VICTIM: Kinney Drugs
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 3/27/24 at approximately 1700 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police received a report of a retail theft at Kinney Drugs in St. Johnsbury, VT. Investigation revealed James Dewolfe purposely took merchandise from Kinney Drugs without paying. On 4/1/24 an Officer from the St. Johnsbury Police department located Dewolfe and issued a citation for retail theft. On 5/6/24 Dewolfe is scheduled to appear at the Caledonia Superior Court – Criminal Division to answer to the above charge.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/6/24 / 0830
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - NO
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper William Nally
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 # 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
802-748-3111