St. Johnsbury Barracks - Retail Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4002215

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: William Nally

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 3/27/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kinney Drugs

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

ACCUSED: James Dewolfe

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient / St. Johnsbury

VICTIM: Kinney Drugs

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 3/27/24 at approximately 1700 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police received a report of a retail theft at Kinney Drugs in St. Johnsbury, VT. Investigation revealed James Dewolfe purposely took merchandise from Kinney Drugs without paying. On 4/1/24 an Officer from the St. Johnsbury Police department located Dewolfe and issued a citation for retail theft. On 5/6/24 Dewolfe is scheduled to appear at the Caledonia Superior Court – Criminal Division to answer to the above charge.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/6/24 / 0830

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - NO

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111