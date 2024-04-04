Submit Release
Attention AXT Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises AXT, Inc. (“AXT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AXTI) investors that the law firm has initiated an investigation on behalf of investors that lost money on their AXT stock. AXT investors are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their legal rights.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On April 4, 2024, J Capital Research issued a report on AXT, Inc., noting that although the company is listed in the U.S., its primary operations occur through a subsidiary based in China. AXTI's intention to list this subsidiary in Shanghai for fresh financing was met with unexpected scrutiny, revealing various undisclosed issues within China. The report highlighted concerns such as data falsification, tax evasion, improper handling of hazardous materials, questionable related-party transactions, intellectual property disputes, and instances of defaulting on legal obligations and employee wages.

Subsequent to the report's publication, there was an observed decline in the Company's stock price during early morning trading on the same day, April 4, 2024.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

