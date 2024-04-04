ICYMI FHP on News Nation Discussing Arrest of Attempted Murder Suspect

April 4, 2024





~K-9 Rico Saves the Day as Suspect Refuses Lawful Order to Show His Hands~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.- Last night, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Criminal Interdiction Unit (CIU) K-9 handler Geoffrey Pubillones, his partner K-9 Rico, and Executive Director Dave Kerner participated in an interview with Ashleigh Banfield on News Nation to discuss Tuesday’s arrest of attempted murder suspect Walter Medina.

Walter Medina, 48, of Tampa, had several warrants out of Hillsborough County following an incident where he allegedly kidnapped a female and held her captive against her will for several months while physically abusing her. The female escaped, and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to meet with the victim; however, the suspect, Medina, fled.

On Tuesday, Medina led FHP Troopers, Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, and Officers with the Lakeland Police Department on a multi-county pursuit where Medina drove at speeds over 100 miles per hour, was involved in a hit and run and recklessly drove on a heavily populated roadway endangering everyone on the road by weaving in and out of lanes with disregard to safety or the law.

The pursuit ended after Medina crashed his vehicle, hitting a raised median after running a red light. When law enforcement approached the suspect vehicle, Medina refused to comply with orders and reached inside his vehicle, ignoring the directions to show his hands. K-9 Rico was released, apprehended the suspect, and made an arrest.

During the interview, Trooper Pubillones spoke about K-9 Rico and the role of K-9s that work with FHP to assist interdiction efforts and keep the communities safe.

Executive Director Kerner said, “Florida is a law-and-order state, and Governor DeSantis has empowered us to do our job. A big part of that job is deploying the well-trained, highly effective Troopers, who do God’s work out there.”

Watch the full interview here.

