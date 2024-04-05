Intellibright Named One of the Fastest Growing Companies by the Financial Times for the Fourth Consecutive Year
Intellibright was named one of the fastest growing companies in the Americas by the Financial Times for the fourth consecutive year.AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intellibright, an Austin-based company known for redefining the sales cycle with its Pay-Per-Sale model for marketing services, was named as one of the Fastest Growing Companies of 2024, marking its fourth consecutive year of recognition by the Financial Times. The prestigious title was awarded to the top 500 companies in the Americas achieving the highest compound annual growth in revenue between 2019 and 2022.
This recognition highlights Intellibright as the go-to solution for companies looking to dramatically improve their digital marketing efforts without risk. They are no stranger to this award, achieving it in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 for record growth. The company’s success is rooted in its Leads Appointments Sales Revenue (LASR) approach to digital marketing, a data-driven revenue optimization methodology proven to grow sales revenues at a predictable, fixed cost. Our LASR approach isn't just about redefining success—it's about partnering with businesses to navigate challenges and achieve their goals with confidence. This acknowledgment serves as a reminder of the trust and support of our clients, driving us to continuously innovate and make a positive difference in their digital marketing efforts.
“Intellibright is proud to be recognized for our fourth year in a row as a Financial Times 500 Fastest Growing Company in the Americas. Our team is quickly approaching 40 members and we're not surprised that our LASR approach to digital marketing is being met with phenomenal success. We're looking forward to a record year in growth and are grateful to both our customers and our brilliant team members that have made this illustrious award possible.” - Ron R. Browning, CEO of Intellibright
For further information, please contact press@intellibright.com.
About Intellibright
Intellibright is a true Pay-Per-Sale Digital Marketing Agency serving the entire USA with an Austin, Texas HQ. Our LASR (Leads, Appointments, Sales, Revenue) approach to digital marketing has helped us earn Inc. 5000 fastest-growing status for four consecutive years. Our Pay-Per-Sale model helps regional and national companies consistently beat their revenue targets with predictable sales costs.
Our results-focused team of experienced professionals becomes an extension of your business, and our performance-driven compensation (we don’t get paid unless we generate sales) ensures we’re focused on results that matter to your business. Ready to supercharge your digital marketing efforts? Contact Intellibright today to learn more.
