Independent Living Systems Soars to Top of the List: Named Largest Latino-Owned Health Care Company in the US

Miami, FL, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Living Systems (ILS), a leading provider of health and social services for complex populations in Medicare, Medicaid, and Dual-Eligible markets, is proud to announce that Latino Leaders Magazine has ranked ILS as the 18th largest Latino-owned company in the United States and the number one Latino-owned health care company in the nation.

The prestigious ranking reflects Independent Living Systems' commitment to executing its growth strategy through delivering person-centered, comprehensive health and social care to vulnerable populations. The ranking is based on the 2024 Latino Leaders Index, a list that acknowledges the growing influence of Latino-owned businesses across the country. The rankings are based on revenue for companies that are majority owned by a Latino or Latina.

"This index is a snapshot of the power of the Latino business owners of the United States," according to the magazine, which does the survey with BMO. "Latino business owners have been creating businesses, employing people, creating wealth, investing in opportunities, and contributing to the growing economy faster than any other ethnic group in the US. They have fantastic stories of leadership, resilience, innovation, and business creation."

Last year, Independent Living Systems ranked 20th on the list. It moved up two spots in this year's list.

Nestor Plana, Chairman and CEO of ILS, expressed his gratitude or this significant achievement stating, "Latino Leaders Magazine naming us a top Latino-owned company is a humbling recognition. It highlights the tireless work of our team and our commitment to making a positive impact on the health outcomes of the communities we serve."

Mr. Plana started ILS over 20 years ago to assist health plans and other organizations in the delivery of community-based services as an alternative to costly institutional based care. In that time, the company has grown to be an industry leader helping the most vulnerable populations. Through diverse partnerships and a compassionate staff, ILS ensures person-centered, comprehensive health and social care for more than four million members. ILS offers a comprehensive range of services designed to support individuals in maintaining their independence. These services include in-home care, meal and medication delivery, durable medical equipment. and compassionate care coordination by a staff of hundreds of care managers.

About Independent Living Systems: Independent Living Systems (ILS) is a Florida-based company providing a comprehensive range of turnkey payer services to managed care organizations and health care providers that provide care and social services to complex populations in the Medicare, Medicaid, and Dual-Eligible markets. The company also owns and operates Florida Community Care, Florida’s only statewide Medicaid long-term care provider service network, as well as Florida Complete Care, a Medicare Advantage special needs plan for people who live in a nursing home, an assisted living facility, or live at home and have complex health issues that require more coordinated and comprehensive care.

