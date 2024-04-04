Gray Promotes Peter Zampa to Senior National Correspondent

ATLANTA, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today the promotion of Peter Zampa to Senior National Correspondent for the Gray Television Washington News Bureau. In his new role, Peter will be based in New York City covering the local impact of national and international stories for Gray affiliates, including Wall Street and the United Nations. He will also provide unique analysis for Local News Live, Gray’s streaming network that provides live news coverage on more than 500 Gray station websites, connected TV apps, and mobile apps.



“Our viewers trust Gray to provide fair and unbiased reporting with a distinctly local perspective,” Gray’s Chief Operating Officer Sandy Breland said. “Peter will focus not only on the big stories happening in New York City, but how they affect the communities we serve.”

Peter Zampa joined Gray’s DC bureau in June 2015 as a multimedia journalist. He covered major stories in the nation’s capital including multiple elections, critical court cases and decisions, Congressional hearings, agency actions, state visits, and more. Peter also travels the nation for a regular “Listening to America” report, uncovering how decisions in Washington affect real people outside the beltway.

“Peter is a relatable storyteller who understands how to connect national headlines with viewers’ concerns in each of our markets,” said General Manager of Gray’s Washington Operations Lisa Allen. “We are excited to expand our coverage to New York City and give our audience a new lens on the news events that impact their daily lives.”

Peter graduated from Boston University, where he majored in Broadcast Journalism and minored in International Relations. He has worked for major media companies across the globe, notably ESPN, NBC, and Comcast.

About Gray:

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets. Its television stations serve 114 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 79 markets with the top-rated television station and 102 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. Gray also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit www.gray.tv .

Gray Contact:

Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, 404-266-8333