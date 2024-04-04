European Solidarity Corps: long-term volunteering in southern France

The Youth and Culture Centre in Gaillac, southern France (Maison des jeunes et de la Culture de Gaillac) invites volunteers, including from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine, for a long-term volunteering activity. It will take place between 1 October 2024 and 27 July 2025.

You will participate in the centre’s youth activities and cultural animation aiming to disseminate European values and culture. The volunteer will promote the various European and International Mobility programmes, set up meetings and exchanges at local cultural events across the whole area and particularly in rural areas (Polyglot club, Eurofest…) and organise children’s activities promoting the cultural richness of the volunteer’s home country (music, cooking, architecture, literature).

She or he will also take part in the Youth and Culture Centre’s events, including an urban festival and trips, and manage the structure’s social networks.

Volunteers will live in a flat near Gaillac. Each volunteer will receive approximately €400 per month to cover food, transportation, and pocket money.

The deadline for applications is 22 April.

Find out more

Press release