Grants for CSOs in Ukraine to conduct study of public safety and social cohesion in communities

The EU-funded EU4Recovery project, implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), invites civil society organisations to participate in a grant competition to conduct a study of public safety and social cohesion and create profiles of partner communities.

The purpose of this call for proposals is to organise, support and provide overall guidance for the conduct of participatory research in 36 target communities in Chernivtsi, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Poltava and Zakarpattia oblasts.

The deadline for applications is 15 April.

The grant will be funded with the support of the European Union under the ‘EU4Recovery – Strengthening the Capacity of Communities in Ukraine’ project and the Government of Denmark.

