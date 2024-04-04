Navy Region Southwest Conservation Efforts Recognized by the 2024 Secretary of the Navy Environmental Awards

“Conservation and environmental stewardship are top priorities for Navy Region Southwest,” said Rear Adm. Brad Rosen, Commander, Navy Region Southwest. “I’m proud but not surprised that the outstanding efforts of our environmental teams have earned recognition from the Secretary of the Navy. They have our admiration and gratitude for the important work that they do every day.”

Three Navy Region Southwest (NRSW) installations and one NRSW conservation program accounted for four of the nine award winners. They are:

Natural Resources Conservation - Small Installation USN: Naval Base Point Loma, California

Natural Resources Conservation - Individual or Team USN: San Clemente Island Endangered Species Act Delisting

Environmental Quality, Non-Industrial Installation USN: Naval Base San Diego, California

Cultural Resources Management - Large Installation USN: Naval Air Station Fallon, Nevada

All four winners are nominated to compete in the Secretary of Defense Environmental Awards competition.

The environment is an essential part of the Department of the Navy mission and Navy installations take a proactive role preserving their inherited natural resources, striking balance between environmental management and mission readiness.

“Enabling warfigher readiness and being stewards of the environmental are not mutually exclusive goals. Achievement of both requires both leadership and personal commitment and Navy Installations continue to exhibit both,” said Brock Durig, environmental program director for Commander, Navy Installations Command. “Our installations are the Navy’s foothold in the shore but they’re also an integral part of their local communities. For us to support the Navy’s mission, we must be good neighbors and take care of the land and environments where we train and operate.”

