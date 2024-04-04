Black Sea Maritime Forum kicks off in Bucharest, April 4

“Maritime security within the Black Sea is a shared interest among NATO allies and partner nations,” said Adm. Stuart B. Munsch, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and Allied Joint Force Naples, Italy. “The free flow of commerce on this important waterway is vital to Black Sea countries and supports global economic prosperity. The U.S. Navy, alongside our NATO Allies and partners, is committed to promoting a secure, prosperous, and interconnected Black Sea region that is free from threats to territorial integrity and from economic coercion – this conference speaks to our commitment.”

This year’s forum will be attended by representatives from Bulgaria, France, Georgia, Greece, Italy, Japan, Romania, Sweden, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States, as well as delegates from NATO navies and partner nations.

“A multi-institutional event, the Black Sea Maritime Forum represents an excellent opportunity to build bridges between the Black Sea, Mediterranean Sea and the Baltic Sea.” said Vice Admiral Mihai Panait, commander of the Romanian Naval Forces. “We have to continue working together and share our experience in order to improve our knowledge regarding the strategic context, risks and threats specific to the Black Sea region and draw some conclusions concerning to reduce vulnerabilities and increase resilience.”

To facilitate dialogue, panels addressed the Black Sea’s role in the global economy and energy sectors, and Black Sea maritime security cooperation.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the NATO Alliance, the world’s most successful alliance, recently expanding to 32 Nations through the accession of Sweden.

