NAVSUP Business Systems Center Commemorates ‘Great Achievements’ of Women in Technology

The discussion served as an opportunity to honor the contributions of women past and present who have served in the information technology (IT) fields at NAVSUP BSC.

Brooke Kell, an IT specialist for NAVSUP BSC, served as moderator for the event and shared historic examples of women who made great achievements at NAVSUP BSC.

“Elizabeth Freet served as an innovator as part of Navy Fleet Material Support Office (FMSO) from 1978 to 2000. She led the Navy Logistics Systems department through the development and implementation of state-of-the-art solutions for new business processes critical to command strategic goals, and was instrumental in planning, directing, and implementing the most comprehensive and complex reorganization in FMSO history,” said Kell. “She exemplified professionalism, attention to detail, and interpersonal skills that paved the way for future generations at NAVSUP BSC.”

The panel was comprised of three women with more than 73 years of combined experience as federal employees. During the event, they talked candidly about their careers, shared stories, and answered questions from participants.

“My first IT experience was traveling to all the Navy and Marine Corps stock points worldwide to provide training and auditing for supply and financial functions,” said Joyce Becvar, panel member and deputy director of Technology Services for NAVSUP BSC. “At that time, IT data was recorded on paper or tapes. Whenever there was a system release by tape from NAVSUP BSC, known then as Navy Fleet Material Support Office, we were responsible for auditing IT systems functions to ensure the activities uploaded those tapes to reflect current business processes.”

“I was fortunate to have a couple of very good, informal mentors and colleagues who would come alongside me and offer help throughout the years. Your success comes from the people you serve. We have the most amazing people here at NAVSUP BSC, and they are the ones that make us successful as a team,” she said.

Rhonda Bauriedl, panel member and lead project manager for Enterprise Resource Planning Services at NAVSUP BSC, started as a customer support representative and worked her way to analyst and project management positions.

“I had a degree in mathematics with a minor in physics and taught public school and college for 22 years before starting at NAVSUP BSC,” said Bauriedl. “I needed someone to help acclimate me to the government, Navy, and IT, so I approached someone with the same work ethic, goals, and values about becoming my mentor. We set up regular meetings, and her mentorship has been invaluable to me. To this day, she is still pushing me to succeed even though she retired. Having a mentor is something I recommend to everybody.”

Sarah Linnen, panel member and supervisor for Logistics Solutions, provided practical advice for others just starting their career at NAVSUP BSC.

“Have a curious nature and be open to new things. Don’t be afraid to ask questions and don’t take the status quo for granted,” said Linnen. “Ask for help, and don't tell yourself, ‘I can't do this.’ I thought that many times during my career, but then guess what? I ended up being able to do it with the help of others.”

Throughout the Navy, Women's History Month is observed during March to commemorate the service of military and civilian women. This year’s theme, Women Who Have Made Great Achievements, paid tribute to trailblazers who advocated for gender equity and how their commitment can inspire others to promote future opportunities for women.

Today, approximately 160,000 women are serving in the Department of the Navy's total force, with 53 percent of them on active duty, 10 percent in the reserves, and 37 percent as United States appropriated fund civilian personnel.

“The Navy and NAVSUP BSC are strengthened by our workforce’s commitment to gender equity and the contributions of our military and civilian women serving as inspirational leaders,” said Cmdr. Anton Adam, executive officer, NAVSUP BSC, and guest speaker for the event. “Thank you for sharing your stories and paving the way for future generations at NAVSUP BSC.”

NAVSUP BSC provides the Navy with information systems support through the design, development, and maintenance of systems in the functional areas of logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting and is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP.