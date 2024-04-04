Chief of Supply Corps Recognizes Superior Service, IT Excellence at NAVSUP Business Systems Center

The visit served as an opportunity for Epps to engage with NAVSUP BSC leadership, speak with employees, and recognize their outstanding achievements during an all-hands meeting.

“I wanted to make sure I thank you for the work you all do. We cannot work without the systems you develop, sustain, and deploy,” said Epps. “You are an amazing organization with great talent.”

During the all-hands, Epps presented the Navy Superior Civilian Service Award to Megan Nichols for extraordinary service from February 2020 through March 2024. Nichols performed her duties in an exemplary manner as director of NAVSUP Enterprise Business and Logistics Solution division, director of NAVSUP BSC Data Analytics Solutions department, and interim executive director of Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka, Japan. She delivered upgrades to the electronic Retrograde Management System and successfully transitioned the Navy Data Platform (NDP) to the Yellowbrick data warehouse.

“I know [Megan] through her work and reputation. Anytime her name has come up and anyone I speak to who has worked with her or led by her is always effusive in their praise for how good she is,” said Epps. “I am certainly honored to present this to you. I think it’s a real testimony to what a great leader you are and I sense that there are much bigger things to come.”

Epps also presented NAVSUP Commander’s Coins to Sharon Williams for her professional support to the NAVSUP software license management program; Stephanie Maldonado for validating migrated data to the Warehouse Management System; John Raudenbush for leading integration of legacy financial systems to Navy Enterprise Resource Planning; Jacob Csencsics for implementing data-analytics solutions to improve Naval Aviation Enterprise; and Sydney Bruckner and Julius Igarta for delivering performance improvements to the Navy Data Platform Statistical Analysis Software environment.

Capt. David Carnal, commanding officer, NAVSUP BSC, Brian Zirbel, executive director, NAVSUP BSC, and command leadership provided briefs following the all-hands meeting and discussed command priorities, current and future operations, modernization of information systems, and financial requirements to execute NAVSUP BSC’s mission to deliver resilient and relevant business information systems that empower the Navy, NAVSUP, and mission partners.

“To put in place the necessary actions to meet command priorities and position us for continued success in the future, NAVSUP BSC released a multi-year campaign plan framework entitled Information System Pillars to Drive Supply Chain Success,” said Carnal. “This framework includes six pillars that each have a set of key performance outcomes to be accomplished now and in future years.”

During the visit, Epps was accompanied by Kurt Wendelken, vice commander, NAVSUP, Brian Laird, assistant commander for Supply Chain Technology and Systems Integration, NAVSUP, and Capt. Kelly House, assistant commander for Supply Chain Management and Performance, NAVSUP.

NAVSUP BSC provides the Navy with information systems support through the design, development, and maintenance of systems in the functional areas of logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting and is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP.

Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics, and Sailor and family care activities with mission partners to generate readiness, sustain naval forces worldwide, and prevent and decisively win wars.