MDC naturalists lead Amphibian Night Hike April 13 at Marias Temps Clair Conservation Area

St. CHARLES, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites fans of frogs to enjoy an evening marsh concert during a naturalist-led Amphibian Night Hike at Marais Temps Clair Conservation Area in St. Charles County. It takes place Saturday, April 13, from 7-9:30 p.m. and is open to ages 16 years and up.

Spring is a busy time in Missouri’s wetlands and marshes. They come to life at night with the incredible and varied sounds of breeding toads and frogs. It’s truly an amphibious symphony.

Marais Temps Clair means “fair weather marsh” in French. The hike will explore the area’s levees and enable participants to eavesdrop on a marsh concert presented by Missouri’s toads and frogs. This is the peak of breeding season for several species. Like birding by ear, listening to and learning frog calls is one of the best ways to identify these nocturnal singers. MDC naturalists will assist participants in learning how to recognize toads and frogs by their calls. Hikers should bring a small flashlight, water, snacks, and dress for the weather.

The Amphibian Night Hike is a free program; however, advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/42Z.

To reach Marais Temps Clair Conservation Area from St. Charles, take Highway 94 to Route H. Follow Route H northeast to Island Road and go north on Island Road to the area.

