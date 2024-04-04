Maine School of Science and Mathematics Takes Number One Spot in Maine Math Meet
A wide view of hundreds of top Maine student scholars ready to compete in the 2024 Maine State Math Meet.
MSSM won 1st at Maine State Math Meet, showcasing team effort and individual achievements in rigorous STEM environment.
We won the highest honors that we could. There are many very good individual awards that students got because of their scores. Just as a coach, I find that winning as a team is wonderful.”LIMESTONE, MAINE, USA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maine School of Science and Mathematics (MSSM), Maine’s only magnet high school and one of the few public boarding schools in the country, earned first place at the 45th Annual Maine State Math Meet at the Augusta Civic Center on April 2, 2024. The Maine State Math Meet brings the top math students from around Maine to competitively demonstrate their understanding of challenging math concepts. After obtaining the highest total score in the state during the five regular math meets, MSSM’s Ivory team entered the state meet with high expectations.
— Mrs. Vanda Madore
The math team consists of 10 students: Ari Anghel, a sophomore from Windham; Gabe Austin, a senior from Belfast; Quinn Daly, a junior from South Portland; Rye Hughes, a senior from Topsham; Asher Labbe, a senior from Rome; Graham Reichert, a sophomore from Cumberland Foreside; Elizabeth Rethman, a senior from Newcastle; Thomas Nonken, a sophomore from Limestone; Charley Reischer, a senior from Fort Kent; Lochlan O’Connor, a junior from Hallowell; and Quinn Smith, a senior from Van Buren as the alternate.
Individual awards include: Charley Reischer with the Skip Gates Bowl, Gabriel Austin tied for fourth place among seniors, Rye Hughes placed ninth overall, Lochlan O’Connor tied for third among juniors, and Ari Anghel placed fifth for sophomores. Vanda Madore, one of our math team coaches, shared, "In addition to strong individual performances, I’m most proud of the team effort demonstrated in the two team rounds where MSSM pulled ahead. We won the highest honors that we could, which were 1st place in Regional, 1st place in Division A, and 1st place at State. You can't do better than that. There are many very good individual awards that students got because of their scores. Just as a coach, I find that winning as a team is wonderful."
MSSM provides a rigorous STEM-based curriculum in a residential setting where learning is celebrated by the student and adult community. Students interact with teachers in and out of the classroom and have unique opportunities to explore courses and topics they wouldn’t otherwise have access to. MSSM’s highly motivated students begin their academic journeys in schools throughout the state - a partnership that MSSM values and appreciates - and come to MSSM to build upon that strong foundation to excel and thrive in an environment where they can find their place and go beyond. Thomas Nonken remarked that he, “loved math as a student at Limestone Community School and wanted to explore it on a higher level at MSSM.” He felt he did well in Augusta in the Trigonometry section.
The Maine Association of Math Leagues (MAML) is the organization that sponsors the numerous math competitions and Maine. MAML promotes innovative solutions to difficult problems through analytical thinking and team-based math competitions. Participating schools can send up to ten 'mathletes' and one alternate who work through difficulties both individually and collaboratively. The solutions are revealed after each round and students may appeal if they believe they have a valid solution. The topics range from Algebra 1 to Pre-Calculus and require students to have both academic skills as well as the ability to work as a team.
###
Maine School of Science and Mathematics (MSSM) is a tuition-free, public, residential high school that enrolls students from across the state and serves over 600 students each year through its academic and summer offerings. Opened in 1995, the school provides high school students a rigorous, student-centered curriculum that emphasizes the connections between math, science, and humanities, and culminates in opportunities for authentic research. MSSM's summer camps inspire Maine middle school students to explore their passions for science, math, engineering, and technology. MSSM also provides professional development opportunities for teachers throughout the state. For more information about MSSM.
Maine School of Science and Mathematics
95 High Street, Limestone, ME 04750 Phone: (207) 325-3303, Fax: (207) 325-3340
www.mssm.org
Ryan McDonald
Maine School of Science and Mathematics
+1 207-325-3611
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok