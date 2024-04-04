CDPHE’s Colorado Green Business Network accepting applications to help businesses increase energy efficiency, save money, and help the environment

Businesses should apply by June 30

DENVER, April 4, 2024: The Colorado Green Business Network, within the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, is encouraging Colorado businesses to apply to join the network and gain access to funding resources, a support system, mentorship, technical assistance, and statewide recognition.

The network recognizes businesses that take the initiative to reduce their carbon footprint and resource use at their facility. The program can help businesses track their energy and resource usage, prioritize opportunities for efficiency, and implement conservation measures, from LED retrofits to efficient equipment upgrades. In addition, the program helps Colorado businesses assess opportunities for improvement, recognizes outstanding sustainability successes, and provides connections to like-minded businesses. The network provides free, off-site coaching and on-site assistance to any organization that requests it.

“We are pleased to invite organizations across the state once again to join our network and play a vital role in supporting Colorado’s sustainability goals,” said Rayna Oliker, Colorado Green Business Network Administrator. “Every year, we recognize and support a diverse array of businesses that go above and beyond to advance sustainability by demonstrating real reductions in emissions. We are eager for more organizations to join the growing network so we can continue moving towards building a sustainable Colorado for future generations.”

The Colorado Green Business Network community represents businesses across the state, large and small, that implement unique and inspiring projects to reduce their environmental impact. The network aims to support any business, industry, office, educational institution, municipality, government agency, community, nonprofit, and organization from all corners of the state.

The network currently has 153 certified members at the bronze, silver, and gold levels across industries, from large food manufacturing facilities to single-employee offices and firms. Find a map of recognized businesses on CDPHE’s website.

Colorado organizations implementing any of the following actions to advance sustainability and reduce their environmental impact should consider joining the network:

Reduce the use of water, waste, energy, or transportation through conservation and efficiency measures.

Create formal policies and goals based on sustainable practices that drive operational decision-making.

Engage staff and work closely with the community surrounding the facility to create community clean-up events, sustainability outreach events, or service and philanthropic opportunities.

Businesses can submit an online application through the GreenBiz Tracker on the Colorado Green Business Network website. Once registered, businesses can request onsite or offsite coaching from CDPHE’s green business specialists. Applications are due on June 30 each year.

Businesses that are just starting to work on efficiency and resource reduction should register at the program’s “Support Level” to connect with the network and receive a free opportunity assessment. Register on the GreenBiz tracker and submit the welcome survey to get started.

For more information, including program incentives, visit the Colorado Green Business Network website or contact the network at CDPHE.greenbusiness@state.co.us.

