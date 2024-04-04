Official lunch was hosted on behalf of President of Azerbaijan in honor of Congolese President
AZERBAIJAN, April 4 - Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
On April 4, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
During the telephone conversation, the parties discussed the prospects for development of cooperation between...04 April 2024, 20:55