From Andrew Parsons, President of the International Paralympic Committee

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear President Ilham Aliyev,

It is with great pleasure that I extend my warmest congratulations to you on your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Under your visionary leadership and your government's active investment in para-sport initiatives, the Republic of Azerbaijan has undergone a profound transformation in the Paralympic Movement.

I again send you my sincere congratulations and anticipate continuing our collaborative efforts to further the advancement of para sports.

Kind regards,

Andrew Parsons

President of the International Paralympic Committee