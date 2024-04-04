Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,570 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,449 in the last 365 days.

From Andrew Parsons, President of the International Paralympic Committee

AZERBAIJAN, April 4 - 04 April 2024, 15:37

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear President Ilham Aliyev,

It is with great pleasure that I extend my warmest congratulations to you on your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Under your visionary leadership and your government's active investment in para-sport initiatives, the Republic of Azerbaijan has undergone a profound transformation in the Paralympic Movement.

I again send you my sincere congratulations and anticipate continuing our collaborative efforts to further the advancement of para sports.

Kind regards,

 

Andrew Parsons

President of the International Paralympic Committee

You just read:

From Andrew Parsons, President of the International Paralympic Committee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more