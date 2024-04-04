From Andrew Parsons, President of the International Paralympic Committee
AZERBAIJAN, April 4 - 04 April 2024, 15:37
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Dear President Ilham Aliyev,
It is with great pleasure that I extend my warmest congratulations to you on your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Under your visionary leadership and your government's active investment in para-sport initiatives, the Republic of Azerbaijan has undergone a profound transformation in the Paralympic Movement.
I again send you my sincere congratulations and anticipate continuing our collaborative efforts to further the advancement of para sports.
Kind regards,
Andrew Parsons
President of the International Paralympic Committee