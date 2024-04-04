Industrial Cobot Market Expected to Reach $12.48 Billion by 2026 | Yaskawa Electric Corporation, KUKA

Industrial Cobot Market Overview

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published an exclusive report, titled, "Industrial Cobot Market by Application (Material Handling, Machine Tending, Test/Inspection, Value Added Processing, and Transport), and End User (Automotive, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026".

The global industrial cobot market size was $0.65 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach $12.48 billion by 2026, growing at CAGR of 44.8% from 2019 to 2026.

The collaborative robot are used to interact with humans in a shared workspace. The rise in adoption in the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and investments in automation of manufacturing processes are the key factors driving the market growth. Emergence of robots working along with humans in areas like smart parts assembly and electronics product assembly further fuels the demand.

The industrial cobot market report offers a detailed analysis of prime factors that impact the market growth such as key market players, current market developments, and pivotal trends. The report includes an in-depth study of key determinants of the global market including drivers, challenges, restraints, and upcoming opportunities.

The industrial cobot market report encompasses driving factors of the market coupled with prime obstacles and restraining factors that hamper the market growth. The report helps existing manufacturers and entry-level companies devise strategies to battle challenges and leverage lucrative opportunities to gain a foothold in the global market.

Key Market Players:

The industrial cobot market size report offers an in-depth analysis of the 10 prime market players that are active in the market. Moreover, it provides their thorough financial analysis, business strategies, SWOT profile, business overview, and recently launched products & services. In addition, the report offers recent market developments such as market expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships & collaborations. The prime market players studied in the report are ABB Ltd, The Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Nachi Fujikoshi Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, KUKA AG, Seiko Epson Corporation, Staubli International AG, Universal Robots A/S, and Teradyne.

Machine tending is one of the applications used for loading & unloading the raw materials in many manufacturing industries, that can easily be done with the help of collaborative robots due to the high return on investment and operator productivity gains. Skilled operators can increase their value with a collaborative robot assisting with repetitive tasks.

Segmentation Analysis:

The industrial cobot market is segmented on the basis of application, end user, and region. The report offers an in-depth study of every segment, which helps market players and stakeholders to understand the fastest growing segments and highest grossing segments in the market.

The industrial cobot market is analyzed across the globe and highlight several factors that affect the performance of the market across the various region including North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa).

The industrial cobot market report provides thorough information about prime end-users and annual forecast during the period from 2022 to 2030. Moreover, it offers revenue forecast for every year coupled with sales growth of the market. The forecasts are provided by skilled analysts in the market and after an in-depth analysis of the geography of the market. These forecasts are essential for gaining insight into the future prospects of the industrial cobot industry.

The research operandi of the global industrial cobot market includes significant primary as well as secondary research. When the primary methodology encompasses widespread discussion with a plethora of valued participants, the secondary research involves a substantial amount of product/service descriptions. Furthermore, several government sites, industry bulletins, and press releases have also been properly examined to bring forth high-value industry insights.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic hit almost all sectors across the globe. The government restrictions and guidelines issued by World Health Organization (WHO) have temporarily suspended the manufacturing facilities. In addition, the prolonged lockdown across several countries led to disruption of the supply chain and increased raw material prices. Such factors affected the global industrial cobot market growth . The report offers an in-depth analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the market.

The market study further promotes a sustainable market scenario on the basis of key product offerings. On the other hand, Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network. The report provides an explicit global industrial cobot market breakdown and exemplifies how the opposition will take shape in the new few years to come. Rendering the top ten industry players functional in the market, the study emphasizes on the policies & approaches integrated by them to retain their foothold in the industry.

