CommonSpirit Health Names Market President for the Greater Denver Market

CENTENNIAL, COLO., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CommonSpirit Health’s Mountain Region is pleased to announce that Ryan Tobin has been selected to serve as Market President for the Greater Denver Market. He will start in his new role on May 6, 2024.

In this position, Ryan will provide strategic and operational leadership for six of hospitals, including St. Anthony Hospital and OrthoColorado Hospital in Lakewood, St. Anthony North Hospital in Westminster, St. Anthony Summit Hospital in Frisco, Longmont United Hospital, and St. Elizabeth Hospital in Fort Morgan. He will also have responsibility for the continued growth of CommonSpirit’s ministry in the Greater Denver area.



Ryan comes to CommonSpirit Health with considerable health care and leadership experience. He previously served at HealthOne, part of HCA Healthcare, where he spent 12 years leading hospitals in the Denver market. Most recently, he was the CEO and President of Swedish Medical Center, the largest hospital within HealthOne. Before serving at Swedish, Ryan was the CEO and President of Rose Medical Center in Denver. Joining CommonSpirit is a bit of a homecoming for Ryan as he spent four years at St. Anthony Hospital, helping to relocate and build St. Anthony and OrthoColorado hospitals on their current Lakewood campus.



CommonSpirit is committed to advancing clinical care, improving patient outcomes and building healthier communities, and Ryan’s leadership will be instrumental in helping to achieve these goals. By applying his 16 years of leadership and Denver market knowledge, Ryan will help to ensure that the health system continues to provide high quality, compassionate care in its Greater Denver hospitals and ambulatory services.

Ryan earned his Bachelor of Science in business administration and his Master of Science in healthcare administration from Trinity University. He then went on to complete his residency at Memorial Hermann in Houston before moving to Denver in 2008. He has served on several boards, including the Denver Scholarship Foundation and Colorado Hospital Association.







ABOUT COMMONSPIRIT HEALTH

CommonSpirit Health is a nonprofit, Catholic health system dedicated to advancing health for all people. It was created in February 2019 by Catholic Health Initiatives and Dignity Health. With its national office in Chicago and a team of over 175,000 employees and 25,000 physicians and advanced practice clinicians, CommonSpirit operates 142 hospitals and more than 2,200 care sites across 24 states. In FY 2022, CommonSpirit had revenues of $33.9 billion and provided $4.9 billion in charity care, community benefit, and unreimbursed government programs. Learn more at www.commonspirit.org.

Attachment

Lindsay Radford CommonSpirit Health 720.215.9662 LindsayRadford@Centura.org