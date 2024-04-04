AGO Podcast: Utah Lawsuit Over Insulin Prices Continues

In November 2023, Utah filed a lawsuit against insulin manufacturers Eli Lilly, Novo, Nordisk, and Sanofi, as well as pharmacy benefits managers CVS Caremark, Express Scripts, and Optum RX. The lawsuit claims that the companies charge too much for insulin due to their pricing scheme.
Since filing, consumers have contacted our office and shared personal stories of their sacrifices to afford this crucial medicine.
Mark Holliday from our office is the lead attorney on the case for the state. Legally Speaking welcomes him with an update and his perspective on the situation.
