Lieutenant Governor Miller Honors 2022 and 2023 Century Farm Families

ANNAPOLIS, MD (April 5, 2024) – Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller has honored Maryland’s farm families for their commitment to farming and leadership in preserving agricultural land by presenting Century Farm designations to seven families from seven counties who have farmed the same land for more than 100 years.

“I have seen first-hand the care and love that Century Farmers put into their work and their communities,” said Lt. Governor Miller. “Governor Moore and I are grateful for your extraordinary service and your commitment to honoring the legacy of agriculture and its significance to Maryland.”

This following farms were designated Century Farms at this year’s awards ceremony:

2022 Inductees

Bonnie Acres , (Preston, Caroline County) , est. 1915

Steven Farm, LLC, (Hurlock, Dorchester County), est. 1923

Johnson Farm, (Snow Hill, Worcester County), est. 1795

Morgan Brothers , (Mechanicsville, St. Mary’s County) , est.1917

2023 Inductees

Griffith Family Farm , (Lothian, Anne Arundel County) , est. 1923

Rockey Farm , (Street, Harford County), est. 1922

Meese Farm (Garrett County). est. 1901

“We honor these seven families for their dedication, passion, and diligence,” said Maryland Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “Their work of feeding the region is more than a multi-generational business: it’s a public service.”

The Maryland Century Farm Program was established in 1994 by Governor William Donald Schaefer to recognize farms that: have been in the same family for at least 100 consecutive years; contain a minimum of 10 acres of the original parcel; and have a gross annual income of $2,500 or more from the sale of farm products. The Century Farm Program honors families who have passed their farming operations down from generation to generation, making it possible for future stewards of the land to continue in their family tradition. The Hogan administration re-established this annual tradition in 2017 for Maryland farm families after it was halted for 10 years, with the previous ceremony being held in 2007.

Since the Century Farm Program began, 216 farms – about 1.7% of the state’s 12,550 farms – have received the Century Farm designation. Additionally, since the start of the program, 31 families have earned the Bicentennial Farm title for farming the same land for more than 200 years and 4 families have been named Tricentennial Farms for farming the same land for more than 300 years.

For more information on the Century Farm program, please contact Harrison Palmer at harrisonb.palmer@maryland.gov or 410-841-5882. See below for biographies on each 2022/2023 Century Farm designee.

2022 Inductees

Bonnie Acres (Preston, Caroline County) – Bonnie Acres is a historic 96-acre farm nestled on Choptank Road in Preston, Caroline County. Originally spanning 176 acres, this picturesque farmland has been a cornerstone of agricultural heritage since its purchase in 1915 by Thomas Coulbourn, the great grandfather of the current owner, Walter Colbourne. Since assuming ownership on June 15, 2022, Walter has continued the legacy of his ancestors, maintaining Bonnie Acres as a thriving hub of crop cultivation. Specializing in the cultivation of corn, wheat, and soybeans, Bonnie Acres stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of farming excellence. While the original farmhouse, dating back to 1900, remains a charming fixture and serves as a rental property, the farm’s primary focus has shifted over the years from dairy production to its current emphasis on row crops. Rooted in Caroline County with a rich history spanning generations and boasting ten children in its first family, Bonnie Acres embodies the timeless beauty and resilience of rural life.

Stevens Farm LLC (Hurlock, Dorchester County) – Owned and operated by Wanda Stevens Perkins and Russell Stevens Jr., Stevens Farm has flourished for over a century on its 92 acres of cropland in Hurlock, Dorchester County. Purchased in 1923 by Clinton Stevens, who moved his family from Baltimore seeking cleaner air for their son Clinton Jr.’s respiratory health, the farm has evolved from raising Holstein cows to cultivating an array of crops including corn, soybeans, wheat, sweet corn, cantaloupe and watermelon. Engaging in initiatives like the cover crop program and other various soil conservation programs, Stevens Farm remains dedicated to sustainable practices. Today, under Wanda and Russell’s stewardship, the farm continues its tradition of excellence, focusing primarily on row crops and sweet corn cultivation while embodying a profound respect for the land and rural heritage.

Johnson Farm (Snow Hill, Worcester County) – The Johnson Farm, nestled in Snow Hill, Worcester County, has been an enduring symbol of agricultural heritage since 1795, when Samuel Johnson acquired the original 200 acres for 1.9 pounds per acre. This bicentennial farm has supported Maryland agriculture through a variety of crops and livestock, including corn, soybeans, wheat, tomatoes, peppers, flax, hay, and other grain crops, as well as oxen, cows, horses and hogs. While the farm’s landscape has evolved over the centuries, its commitment to family operation and sustainable practices remains unwavering. Enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program (CREP) since 2000, the Johnson Farm stands as a testament to resilience and tradition in Maryland’s agricultural landscape. The spirit of generations past lives on through the legacy of hard work and dedication.

Morgan Brothers (Mechanicsville, St. Mary’s County) – Nestled along Parlett Morgan Road, the Morgan Brothers farm has been a steadfast presence in the agricultural landscape since its acquisition from J. Edward and Hattie B. Burroughs in 1917. Originally spanning 280 acres and wholly dedicated to crop cultivation, this farm, under the stewardship of the Morgan family, has witnessed generations of dedication to the land. Originally boasting a diverse array of crops including tobacco, corn, wheat, and beans, alongside livestock such as hogs and cows, the farm’s focus has evolved over time. The farm remains committed to sustainable practices as part of the soil conservation and land preservation programs. While the original homestead may have faded into memory, the spirit of the Morgan Brothers perseveres through their dedication to cultivating corn, wheat, and beans, ensuring the legacy of agricultural excellence endures.

2023 Inductees

Meese Farm (Frostburg, Garrett County) – Nestled in the serene landscapes of Garrett County, the Meese Farm stands as a testament to a rich tapestry of history and agricultural heritage. Originally composed of three separate farms purchased by John Meese in the early 20th century, this sprawling 276-acre property has been a cornerstone of the community since its inception. John, who initially tilled the land with horses, laid the foundation for a legacy that would endure for generations. Beyond its agricultural significance, the farm holds a wealth of natural wonders, from Native American artifacts and outcropping flagstone to the tranquil Piney Run Creek. Since 1940, the farm has been known for its production of maple syrup, a tradition that continues alongside the cultivation of corn, oats, and grass hay. With ties to Revolutionary soldiers and Governor Thomas Johnson’s land acquisitions, the Meese Farm embodies a unique blend of historical significance and rural charm, ensuring its place as a cherished landmark in Garrett County’s landscape.

Rockey Farm (Harford County) – Nestled on 60 acres of historic land with roots tracing back to the mid-1800s, the Rockey family farm stands as a testament to resilience and tradition. Purchased in 1912 by the Rockey family for a modest sum of $2000, this picturesque homestead has remained a cherished cornerstone of agricultural heritage. The main house, steeped in history, continues to be a focal point of the farm’s enduring legacy. Through the generations, the farm has witnessed a diverse array of agricultural pursuits, from hay, wheat, and barley to dairy cattle, beef cattle, hogs, and chickens. Under the stewardship of George Rockey, the farm has adapted to the changing times while remaining true to its roots. Today, the farm focuses on corn and bean production, preserving its heritage while embracing modern agricultural practices.

Griffith Family Farm (Lothian, Anne Arundel County) – Originally purchased in 1923 by Benjamin Griffith, this 57 acre farm has had a lush agricultural heritage and has remained on the forefront of diversification, advocacy, and community involvement. Until 2002, Griffith Family Farms’ primary crop was tobacco. Other crops were grown including hay, corn, soybeans, peanuts, produce, sunflowers, and Earl Griffith had one of the first dig your own mum operations in the region starting in the 1980’s. Today, the operation is mainly centered around corn, soybeans, cover crops, assorted vegetables, hay and sunflowers. The Griffith’s have a long history of environmental stewardship, excellence in farming , and leadership. The farm will continue this trend in the fifth generation by Jeff’s daughter Kayla, and will hopefully continue for many generations.

