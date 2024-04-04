Entara Named Chicago’s Best Company to Work For

For the eighth year in a row, Entara has been named one of Chicago’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For.

Chicago, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entara, a security-first eXtended Service Provider (XSP), announced today that it has been named one of Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work for.

In order to be recognized, companies must differentiate themselves by demonstrating a commitment to excellence in their human resources practices and employee enrichment. Organizations are evaluated based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention, and more by an independent research firm. The evaluation includes an employer questionnaire and employee engagement survey. Each year expectations for the awards are set higher, consequently encouraging companies to improve their practices and make the Chicago region a better place to live and work.

“We are thrilled to be acknowledged once more as one of Chicago’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For,” said Pamela Diaz, CEO and President of Entara. “Entara remains dedicated to our core values of Empathy, Evolution, Execution, and Excellence, which have fostered a vibrant company culture. Our people are what makes Entara a great workplace and we look forward to continuing to secure the future of our employees by providing a great work environment.”

Over the past year, Entara has remained committed to internal promotions, recognizing 26 employees for their outstanding contributions and leadership. Emphasizing the value of evolution and living up to their ‘right people, right seat’ approach, Entara focuses on hiring exceptional talent and encourages team members to explore open roles within Entara to foster growth internally. The company believes it’s crucial to play to their team members’ strengths and recognizes the impact individual contributors have on their business.

Due to their commitment to making Entara a great place to work, Entara also continues to offer multiple initiatives that foster education and evolution. For example, Entara offers Financial Wellness Coaching where employees have the option of a 60-minute one-on-one personalized financial coaching session via Zoom with a Certified Financial Planner with one 30-minute follow-up three to six months later. Entara also launched a new initiative this year known as the Learning Club which provides Entara employees with recommended books, podcasts, and supplemental media, curated in collaboration with Entara leadership and managers. The list includes resources that had an impact on the team’s personal and professional journeys, and purchases of books from the recommended list are reimbursable by the organization. Entara also continues to offer a popular initiative among employees known as financial literacy, which

About Entara

Entara sets the standard as the world’s first eXtended Service Provider (XSP) and delivers exceptional, security-first IT solutions for their clients, including managed IT and cybersecurity services, incident response services, and other professional services. Founded in 2001, the organization has evolved to provide the strategic vision, platforms, processes, and people to travel with their clients on the path to their best IT future.

Entara has been repeatedly recognized by CRN on the MSP 500 list in the Security 100 category as well as on the MES Midmarket 100 list. The organization acts as atrue partner to their clients and has also been included on MSSP Alert’s Top250 MSSPs list and is in the top 50 MSPs listed in Channel Future’s MSP 501award. As a core values focused organization, Entara has proudly been recognized on lists for both the Chicago and National Best and Brightest Companies to Work For. To learn more about how Entara can help you secure your future, please visit https://www.entaracorp.com/.

