Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Investigation Ongoing: Contact Levi & Korsinsky to Discuss Your Rights – GOOS

NEW YORK, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. ("Canada Goose") (NYSE: GOOS) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 26, 2024, Canada Goose issued a press release announcing the "reduction of approximately 17% of corporate roles" as part of a transformation program, including, among other things, the departure of the Company's Chief Operating Officer. On this news, Canada Goose's stock price fell $0.81 per share, or 6.79%, to close at $11.12 per share on March 26, 2024.. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/canada-goose-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=74087&wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor
New York, NY 10004
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com 
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

 


