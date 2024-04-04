Central Highlands provinces solicit investments at HCM City conference

VIETNAM, April 4 - HCM CITY – HCM City and the five Central Highlands provinces of Lâm Đồng, Gia Lai, Kon Tum, Đăk Lăk, and Đăk Nông have listed 558 projects that require investment at a conference held in the city on April 4.

They are soliciting nearly US$50.8 million and are in a wide range of industries such as transport infrastructure, hi-tech agriculture, farm produce processing of, eco-tourism, trading, services, logistics, and healthcare.

They include key projects such as the Tân Phú-Bảo Lộc and Bảo Lộc-Liên Khương expressways in Lâm Đồng, group 1 new urban area in Đắk Nông, a solid waste treatment plant in Đắk Lắk, a high-tech agricultural zone in Gia Lai, and the Dak Lung waterfall eco-tourism resort, mud bath and mineral spring in Kon Tum.

Speaking at the Investment Promotion Conference into the Central Highlands region, Võ Văn Hoan, deputy chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee, said the Central Highlands have long been a strategic economic and political location.

They and the HCM City have signed a cooperation agreement based on taking advantage of each other’s strengths, he said.

He said the city has advantages like location, technical infrastructure, human resources, and scientific and technical foundation and links the southeastern region, Mekong Delta and the Central Highlands, while the Central Highlands has rich forest resources and diverse mineral resources including large reserves of peat, brown coal and kaolin clay.

Its red basalt soil makes it an ideal place for growing commercial crops, and it also has great potential for tourism since it is renowned for its lakes and waterfalls and rich flora and fauna, he added.

Nguyễn Thiên Văn, deputy chairman of the Đắk Lắk Province People’s Committee, said with its abundant and diverse natural resources, a young and dynamic workforce, and a good transport system, Đắk Lắk has great potential for attracting investment in agriculture, processing industry, renewable energy and tourism to further thrive its socio-economic growth.

It has attracted VNĐ33.5 trillion worth of investments in 50 projects by HCM City firms mainly in the renewable energy, hi-tech agriculture, food processing, trading and services, education, forest development.

The province has three projects in which it is soliciting investment at the conference - a solid waste processing plant, a financial-trading service area and the 122.8ha Ea Kao lake golf and villa complex.

Nguyễn Hữu Quế, deputy chairman of the Gia Lai People’s Committee, said the province wants investment in 31 projects in infrastructure, agricultural processing, construction material and consumer goods production, agricuture, forestrry, education, cultural, sports and tourism in 2022-25.

He urged HCM City businesses to pay more attention to investing in his province and the city administration to continue to provide support.

Bùi Thanh Lâm, Deputy Director of Lâm Đồng Province's Department of Planning and Investment, said the province is seeking investment in 217 projects in housing and urban development, water supply and drainage, water treatment, infrastructure, tourism, agriculture, industry, trade, services, culture, tourism, and healthcare.

The Central Highlands leaders promised to improve their provinces’ investment environment and human resource training, offer favourable policies, streamline administrative procedures and speed up digital transformation and green transition.

Besides incentives in line with the Government’s regulations, they are also offering special incentives for investing in disadvantaged areas, they said.

They would meet regularly with investors to address any challenges they might encounter, leaders promised.

Lý Kim Chi, Chairwoman of the Food and Foodstuff Asociation of HCM City, said the provinces should help connect her association's members with farm produce suppliers in their localities so that they can understand each other needs and can enter into partnerships.

She suggested they should support firms who invest in building cold warehouses for agricultural products.

Hoan said following discussions at the conference he saw that “HCM City-based businesses are always interested in and see the Central Highlands as a promising location”.

Đắk Lăk, Đắk Nông and Gia Lai signed MoUs with 11 firms a project each.

The event was organised by the municipal People’s Committee. – VNS