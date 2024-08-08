BRAGGS® Cartilli® Quietly Announce Collective ONE BRAND™ To Drive Impactful Change & Unity In The World Through Fashion

ONE BRAND - We Are ONE THE BRAGGS FAMILY LOGO Ebru Cartilli, Co-Founder

Designers BRAGGS®️ & Cartilli®️ Come Together As One Brand To Transform The World One Transaction At A Time With The Belief That Earth & Humanity Are All As One

To be able to give back is the ultimate luxury, and ONE BRAND is putting that at the forefront to further cement the fact that we are all truly one. One humanity together as one Earth. We Are All One.” — President Reginald Trent Braggs, ONE BRAND