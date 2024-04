Breast Biopsy Market Surges to $1,082.44+ Million, Projected CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ๐€๐œ๐œ๐จ๐ซ๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ฎ๐›๐ฅ๐ข๐ฌ๐ก๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐€๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก, ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐๐ข๐จ๐ฉ๐ฌ๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ข๐ณ๐ž ๐ฐ๐š๐ฌ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž๐ ๐š๐ญ ๐”๐’๐ƒ 658.17 ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง 2020 ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐œ๐ก ๐”๐’๐ƒ 1,082.44 ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ž๐ง๐ ๐จ๐Ÿ 2030. ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ž๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐š ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ 5.1% ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐.

Breast biopsy procedures play a crucial role in the screening and diagnosis of various breast conditions, including cancer. Beyond cancer detection, these procedures are vital for evaluating other breast ailments such as lumps. During a breast biopsy, a small sample of breast tissue is collected and sent to a laboratory for analysis, aiming to identify any abnormal or cancerous cells present. The results of these tests are then used by healthcare professionals to devise appropriate treatment plans tailored to the patient's condition. With the increasing emphasis on early detection and advancements in medical technology, the demand for breast biopsy procedures is steadily rising.

The global breast biopsy market exhibits diverse segmentation based on several factors. Firstly, it can be categorized by the type of biopsy procedure, which includes open surgical breast biopsy and needle breast biopsy. Needle breast biopsy further divides into core-needle biopsy, fine-needle aspiration biopsy, and vacuum-assisted biopsy. Secondly, segmentation can be based on the guidance method employed during the biopsy, such as magnetic resonance-guided, ultrasound-guided, or mammography-guided stereotactic biopsy. Thirdly, products utilized in these procedures, like biopsy tables, needles, localization wires, and guidance systems, also contribute to market segmentation. Finally, geographical segmentation encompasses regions like North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Several factors contribute to the growth of the global breast biopsy market. These include the higher incidence of breast cancer among post-menopausal women, increased awareness about breast health, a growing population of elderly women, and technological advancements in healthcare. Regions with a higher concentration of women, particularly those with aging populations, present significant opportunities for market expansion. However, challenges such as the high cost associated with advanced equipment and skilled medical personnel, inadequate healthcare infrastructure, and limited awareness, particularly in developing regions, act as impediments to market growth.

Global breast biopsy market is witnessing steady growth driven by factors like increased awareness, technological advancements, and demographic trends. While challenges persist, efforts to overcome these hurdles through improved healthcare infrastructure and awareness campaigns can further fuel market expansion and facilitate early detection and treatment of breast conditions.

Key Market Players

๐๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ง ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ข๐œ๐ค๐ข๐ง๐ฌ๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ฒ, ๐‚. ๐‘. ๐๐š๐ซ๐, ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ., ๐„๐ง๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ž ๐ฆ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐‹๐‹๐‚., ๐‡๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐œ ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ., ๐‹๐ž๐ข๐œ๐š ๐๐ข๐จ๐ฌ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฌ ๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ฅ๐จ๐œ๐ก ๐†๐ฆ๐›๐‡, ๐‚๐จ๐จ๐ค ๐Œ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ๐จ๐ซ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐, ๐„๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐œ๐จ๐ง ๐„๐ง๐๐จ ๐’๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ซ๐ฒ, ๐†๐š๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ข ๐’๐‘๐‹, ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐Œ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐‚๐จ๐ซ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐€๐ซ๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐Œ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ