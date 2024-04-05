Taking Charge of Adenomyosis: USA Fibroid Centers Leads Awareness Efforts

USA Fibroid Centers is a national network of outpatient medical centers specializing in uterine fibroid embolization (UFE) [C] Fibroid Specialist Aaron Shiloh MD, FSIR, and his staff help patients learn more about UFE as a treatment for fibroids and adenomyosis

USA Fibroid Centers Provides Information on Diagnosis and Treatment of Adenomyosis

Adenomyosis is often misdiagnosed or mistaken for fibroids. This delays diagnosis and treatment, causing unnecessary pain.” — Yan Katsnelson, M.D., Founder and CEO of USA Fibroid Centers

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of Adenomyosis Awareness Month this April, USA Fibroid Centers is at the forefront of the national movement to raise awareness about adenomyosis, a frequently misdiagnosed condition. Adenomyosis occurs when endometrial tissue grows within the uterine muscle wall. This misplaced tissue can lead to a variety of symptoms, including infertility, heavy bleeding, and severe cramping.

Throughout April, USA Fibroid Centers is committed to:

1) Provide clear and informative resources about adenomyosis, including its symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment options.

2) Raise awareness about the impact of adenomyosis on fertility and emphasizing the importance of early diagnosis.

3) Empowering women with the information they need to advocate for their health and seek appropriate treatment.

Yan Katsnelson, M.D., Founder and CEO of USA Fibroid Centers, highlights the challenges: “Adenomyosis is often misdiagnosed or mistaken for fibroids, another condition affecting the uterus. This delays diagnosis and treatment, causing unnecessary pain."

Adenomyosis frequently co-occurs with other gynecological conditions that can share similar symptoms. It's not uncommon to have both endometriosis and fibroids along with adenomyosis. However, women without fibroids can still be at risk for adenomyosis.

Katsnelson added, “Our goal is to raise awareness about adenomyosis to help women understand their bodies and explore treatment options. Adenomyosis can significantly impact a woman’s ability to become pregnant, which is often a major concern.”

While there’s currently no cure for adenomyosis, effective management is possible. Hormone therapy, pain medication, and minimally invasive procedures like uterine fibroid embolization (UFE) can provide relief. USA Fibroid Centers, a leader in comprehensive care for women with adenomyosis, offers FDA-approved uterine fibroid embolization (UFE) to effectively manage symptoms and improve the quality of life.

For more information on USA Fibroid Centers, fibroids, and adenomyosis treatment, visit https://www.usafibroidcenters.com/.



About USA Fibroid Centers

USA Fibroid Centers is the leading provider of minimally invasive fibroid treatment, with an extensive network of centers across nine states, principally in the Northeast, Midwest, Southeast, and South. USA Fibroid Centers’ mission is to provide personalized, non-surgical treatment for fibroids using an advanced procedure called uterine fibroid embolization (UFE). USA Fibroid Centers is dedicated to raising awareness of UFE as a treatment option and encouraging more conversation about fibroids. For more information, visit www.usafibroidcenters.com.