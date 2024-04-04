Shapiro Administration Tours Robotics Company Burro, Highlights How Economic Development Strategy and Governor’s Proposed Budget Investments Will Boost Pennsylvania’s Growing Innovation Economy

Governor Josh Shapiro is dedicated to making Pennsylvania a national leader in innovation and economic development.

The Governor’s budget would invest $20 million to support large-scale innovation and leverage Pennsylvania’s best-in-class research and development assets.

Philadelphia, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger was joined by Department of Agriculture Director of Conservation and Innovation Michael Roth, and other local leaders for a tour of Philadelphia-based robotics company Burro to focus on Pennsylvania’s growing robotics and technology innovation economy and Governor Josh Shapiro’s commitment to investing in economic development across the Commonwealth. While visiting the company, Secretary Siger highlighted how Commonwealth companies like Burro are spurring innovation that the Governor’s Economic Development strategy and proposed 2024-25 budget will continue to bolster.

“Pennsylvania is moving at the speed of business, and innovation is essential to our economic growth. That’s why Governor Shapiro’s economic development strategy focuses on growing sectors like robotics, technology, and agriculture,” said Secretary Siger. “Companies like Burro are an outstanding example of how robotics can serve as a platform technology for key industries, and in turn grow economic opportunity, create good jobs, and a better quality of life for everyone.”

The company has more than 300 robots called “Burros” working across four continents as harvest assist robots on farms and in nurseries, where they tow trailers autonomously, patrol depot yards, and serve as a platform and application programming interface for a growing set of technology partners.

“Agriculture businesses that are thriving today are thriving because of constant innovation,” said Director Roth. “Governor Shapiro’s budget invests in giving farmers the kinds of advanced robotics tools Burro offers to help them meet daunting challenges like the labor shortage, so they can continue growing and feeding our families and our economy.”

Designed to work alongside people to force-multiply their work, while constantly learning to do more, Burro pulls together innovative functions, including machine learning, high-precision GPS and Pop-Up Autonomy.

“To me, Pennsylvania is the best place on the planet to build a robotics company, and we are thrilled that Governor Shapiro is highlighting the innovation and technology taking place in our state,” said Charlie Andersen, Co-Founder and CEO, Burro. “The robots we are developing and building here in Pennsylvania are helping to amplify the workforce around the world and ensuring a more sustainable future. Additionally, we’re creating great jobs in southeastern Pennsylvania and bringing in investment dollars that are being spent in our state.”

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has announced over $1.2 billion in new private sector investment in Pennsylvania as a direct result of his Administration’s work – positioning the Commonwealth to be a leader in innovation and economic development. Pennsylvania’s robotics and technology innovation sector is a prime example of the type of innovation the Shapiro Administration is focused on supporting.

The Governor’s Economic Development Strategy is a targeted plan designed to help Pennsylvania win and become a national leader in economic development, innovation, and job creation. One of the five target sectors outlined in the strategy that will help Pennsylvania build on our competitive advantages and create opportunity is robotics and technology.

The Governor’s proposed 2024-25 budget calls for significant investments directly tied back to the Economic Development Strategy to continue growing our economy, create jobs, foster innovation and economic opportunity, and build vibrant communities, including: $500 million in PA SITES funding to bring more commercial and industrial sites to Pennsylvania; $25 million for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses and commercial corridors across the Commonwealth; $20 million to support large-scale innovation and leverage Pennsylvania’s best-in-class research and development assets; and $3.5 million to create and launch the Pennsylvania Regional Economic Competitiveness Challenge to incentivize regional growth.

There are robotics and technology companies located across the Commonwealth ― and with a projected 17,000 net new jobs created across the robotics and technology sectors over the next decade, Pennsylvania is primed to become a leader in these high-growth industries.

The Shapiro Administration will continue to spur job creation, invest in technology and robotics innovation, and provide funding to make the Commonwealth more competitive on a global scale. For more information, visit Shapiro’s Budget website.

