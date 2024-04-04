Xponential Fitness, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations – Investors Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before April 9, 2024 to Discuss Your Rights – XPOF

NEW YORK, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Xponential Fitness, Inc. ("Xponential Fitness" or the "Company") (NYSE: XPOF) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Xponential Fitness investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between July 26, 2021 and December 7, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/xponential-fitness-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=74068&wire=3

XPOF investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (a) Xponential had permanently closed at least 30 stores; (b) Xponential’s reported same-store sales (“SSS”) and average unit volume metrics had been misstated by excluding underperforming stores; (c) 8 out of 10 Xponential brands were losing money monthly; (d) over 50% of Xponential studios did not make a positive financial return; (e) over 60% of Xponential’s revenue was one-time and nonrecurring; (f) more than 100 of the Company’s franchises were for sale at a price that is at least 75% less than their initial cost; (g) Xponential had misled many of its franchisees into opening franchises by misrepresenting the financial profile and profitability of its studios, as well as the expected rate of return for new studio openings; (h) many Xponential franchisees were substantially in debt, suffering high attrition rates and running non-viable studios that had no realistic path to profitability; and (i) based on the foregoing, defendants lacked a reasonable factual basis for their positive statements about Xponential’s then-current business operations and future financial prospects.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Xponential Fitness during the relevant time frame, you have until April 9, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

