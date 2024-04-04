$8.45+ Bn Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market to Grow at 3.9% CAGR Globally, by 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐑𝐈 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 $5.77 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐧 2020. 𝐈𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $8.45 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2030, 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 3.9% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2021 𝐭𝐨 2030.

There are two primary types of MRI systems: closed MRI and open MRI. Closed MRI systems consist of a large magnet and radio waves that transmit and receive signals from the body. On the other hand, open MRI systems utilize magnetic fields at the top and bottom while leaving all four sides open, thereby reducing the likelihood of panic attacks and claustrophobia.

The MRI Systems Market is categorized based on architecture type, field strength, and geographical region. Regarding architecture type, it is divided into open MRI and closed MRI Systems. In terms of field strength, it is categorized into low-field Systems, high-field Systems, and medium-field Systems. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

In 2020, North America held a significant share of the global MRI Systems Market, and this dominance is anticipated to persist throughout the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to several factors, including an increase in the number of patients with chronic diseases, heightened awareness among hospitals about the benefits of adopting MRI Systems, a surge in demand for MRI Systems, the availability of advanced healthcare facilities staffed with trained medical professionals, the presence of many key market players, and substantial investments made by governments in healthcare systems.

However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to various factors such as improvements in healthcare infrastructure, an increase in the number of hospitals equipped with advanced medical facilities, advancements in the R&D sector, the implementation of healthcare reforms, and technological innovations in the healthcare field. These factors collectively contribute to the rapid expansion of the MRI Systems Market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key Players:

Siemens Healthineers AG,General Electric Company (GE Healthcare),Koninklijke Philips N.V.,Canon Medical Systems Corporation (formerly Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation),Hitachi, Ltd.,Esaote SpA,Fujifilm Holdings Corporation,Aspect Imaging Ltd.,Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc.,Neusoft Corporation

