$8.45+ Bn Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market to Grow at 3.9% CAGR Globally, by 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ๐€๐œ๐œ๐จ๐ซ๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ฎ๐›๐ฅ๐ข๐ฌ๐ก๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐€๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก, ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐Œ๐‘๐ˆ ๐ฌ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ ๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ $5.77 ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐ซ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐ข๐ง 2020. ๐ˆ๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐œ๐ก $8.45 ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ 2030, ๐ข๐ง๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐€๐ง๐ง๐ฎ๐š๐ฅ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐‘๐š๐ญ๐ž (๐‚๐€๐†๐‘) ๐จ๐Ÿ 3.9% ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ 2021 ๐ญ๐จ 2030.

There are two primary types of MRI systems: closed MRI and open MRI. Closed MRI systems consist of a large magnet and radio waves that transmit and receive signals from the body. On the other hand, open MRI systems utilize magnetic fields at the top and bottom while leaving all four sides open, thereby reducing the likelihood of panic attacks and claustrophobia.

The MRI Systems Market is categorized based on architecture type, field strength, and geographical region. Regarding architecture type, it is divided into open MRI and closed MRI Systems. In terms of field strength, it is categorized into low-field Systems, high-field Systems, and medium-field Systems. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

In 2020, North America held a significant share of the global MRI Systems Market, and this dominance is anticipated to persist throughout the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to several factors, including an increase in the number of patients with chronic diseases, heightened awareness among hospitals about the benefits of adopting MRI Systems, a surge in demand for MRI Systems, the availability of advanced healthcare facilities staffed with trained medical professionals, the presence of many key market players, and substantial investments made by governments in healthcare systems.

However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to various factors such as improvements in healthcare infrastructure, an increase in the number of hospitals equipped with advanced medical facilities, advancements in the R&D sector, the implementation of healthcare reforms, and technological innovations in the healthcare field. These factors collectively contribute to the rapid expansion of the MRI Systems Market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key Players:

Siemens Healthineers AG,General Electric Company (GE Healthcare),Koninklijke Philips N.V.,Canon Medical Systems Corporation (formerly Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation),Hitachi, Ltd.,Esaote SpA,Fujifilm Holdings Corporation,Aspect Imaging Ltd.,Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc.,Neusoft Corporation