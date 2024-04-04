MEC Reagen Allen on operations by Swartland, Overstrand and Mossel Bay k-9 and rural safety units in one week

The Mossel Bay, Overstrand and Swartland K-9 Units, in partnership with the Rural Safety Units (RSUs) in the Overstrand and Swartland areas, have continue to actively combat crime in their respective areas. Between 25 and 31 March 2024, these units with various other municipal law enforcement agencies and the South African Police Service (SAPS), arrested twelve (12) individuals for various crimes. Of these, five (5) were apprehended in the Overstrand municipal area, two (2) were arrested in Mossel Bay and five (5) in Swartland.

The Mossel Bay K-9 unit had operations in Herbetsdale, Kleinbrak rivier, JCC Camp, and Kwanonqaba, while also conducting roadblocks at strategic intersections. During one of the operations in JCC Camp, the unit arrested one (1) parolee for failing to comply with the parole conditions. The other arrest was for:

- x1 theft of agricultural equipment.

The unit also confiscated:

- x1 firearm with licence that will be inspected; and

- large quantities of agricultural equipment.

The Swartland units conducted operations in the broader Malmesbury area and Moorreesburg. Among others, individuals were arrested on the following charges:

- x1 dealing in liquor; and

- x4 dealing in drugs.

The units also confiscated:

- x27 whole, x3 half and x2 quarter mandrax tablets;

- x1 small zipper bag of tik; and

- Large quantity of liquor.

Amongst others the Overstand arrests included:

- x1 for possession of drugs;

- x1 dealing in liquor; and

- x2 wanted persons.

This unit confiscated:

- large quantity of liquor; and

- x4 bankies tik.

Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen said, “My gratitude goes out to our K9 and RSU’s for their unwavering commitment to making the Western Cape safer. They continue to make the lives of criminals uncomfortable and interrupting their illicit activities. This is the Western Cape Safety Plan in action. I urge all our communities to continue working with these units, as they are there to make your area safer.”

Media Enquiries:

Marcellino Martin

Spokesperson for Minister Reagen Allen

E-mail: Marcellino.martin@westerncape.gov.za

Tel: 021 483 0103

Cell: 082 721 3362

