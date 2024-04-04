Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): GoResp Digihaler (previously Budesonide/Formoterol Teva Pharma B.V.), budesonide,formoterol fumarate dihydrate, Date of authorisation: 03/04/2020, Revision: 3, Status: Authorised

The medicine is available as an inhalation powder in a portable inhaler device, and each inhalation provides a fixed dose of the medicine.

Budesonide/Formoterol Teva Pharma B.V. is available in 2 strengths:

160/4.5 microgram (160 micrograms of budesonide and 4.5 micrograms of formoterol), which can be used both for the regular treatment of asthma and when needed as a reliever. It can also be used for the treatment of COPD;

320/9 microgram (320 micrograms of budesonide and 9 micrograms of formoterol) can only be used for the regular treatment of asthma and for the treatment of COPD.

For the regular treatment of asthma, the recommended dose is 1 to 4 inhalations twice a day, depending on the strength being used and the severity of asthma.

As asthma reliever therapy, patients can take 1 or 2 additional inhalations of Budesonide/Formoterol Teva Pharma B.V. 160/4.5 microgram only to relieve their symptoms. If patients need to take more than 8 inhalations per day, it is recommended they speak to their doctor to have their asthma therapy reconsidered.

For the treatment of COPD, the recommended dose is 1 or 2 inhalations twice a day, depending on the strength being used.

The medicine can only be obtained with a prescription. For more information about using Budesonide/Formoterol Teva Pharma B.V., see the package leaflet or contact your doctor or pharmacist.