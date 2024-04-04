Submit Release
Divers Find Missing Vermont Man in Connecticut River in Dalton

CONTACT:
Sergeant Glen Lucas
603-788-4850
603-271-3361
April 4, 2024

Dalton, NH – While searching for Vermont resident Russel Matheson, the NH Fish and Game Department’s Sonar/ROV Team identified a high probability image in the Connecticut River in Dalton, upstream from the location that eyewitnesses had placed Matheson on the night he disappeared. The Sonar/ROV Team discovered the image days after the dive team had searched on March 20 and 21, 2024, by reviewing recorded images from previous searches of the area.

On April 3, 2024, with the image location, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Dive Team towed divers over the location that the Sonar Team had identified.

At approximately 9:48 a.m., the body of Russell Matheson was located and recovered.

Matheson’s body was released to New Hampshire State Police and the New Hampshire Office of the Medical Examiners.

Vermont State Police and Essex County (VT) Sheriffs also assisted in the investigation and recovery.

