FlyFin launches 1-on-1 tax planning with CPA for FREE (value $500)

Taxpayers filing with FlyFin will get expert CPA advice to maximize savings.SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FlyFin, the world’s premier tax preparation and filing service, launched a free 1-on-1 tax planning session for its subscribers today. Originally worth $500, the session will help users navigate self-employment tax with the help of an experienced CPA.
With the industry standard for similar services averaging around $1,000, this planning session is a valuable offering for taxpayers struggling with complex IRS tax codes. The offer is only available to subscribers filing with FlyFin for the 2023 tax year.
The service includes:
Tailored strategies for every unique tax situation that help discover hidden 1099 deductions and maximize savings
Guidance on the business structure best suited for your line of work
Expert help in filing accurate returns and understanding the tax code
With nearly 16 million self-employed individuals in the US, navigating a tax system with confusing jargon becomes a much bigger problem. For those freelancers who end up paying less than what they owe, their savings take a hit.
It can be frustrating if they overpay or find out about a tax write-off too late. This brings a lot of uncertainty around paying the right amount and wanting to take advantage of every tax-saving opportunity.
FlyFin users save 5x more than average self-employed taxpayers because of its “Man+Machine” approach, which uses A.I. and expert CPAs to help individuals pick the best filing status, differentiate between a 1099-MISC and 1099-NEC form, and manage local and state taxes.
FlyFin also offers a range of free services to taxpayers, including a 1099 tax calculator, a “TaxGPT” service that gives up-to-date tax advice, and a 1099 tax estimator that calculates estimated quarterly taxes.
About FlyFin
FlyFin is an award-winning, A.I.-powered platform that provides self-employed individuals, independent contractors, gig workers, and freelancers with an affordable, easy-to-use tax filing solution. FlyFin leverages A.I. paired with experienced CPAs to deliver automation that eliminates 95% of the work for self-employed individuals dealing with 1099 employee taxes. FlyFin is a privately held, venture-backed company based in San Jose, California.
