EB5 Capital’s Green House Gravity Apartments (JF39) Project Receives I-956F Approval from USCIS

WASHINGTON, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EB5 Capital is excited to announce that its Green House Gravity Apartments (JF39) project was approved by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on March 25, 2024, after pending for approximately 11 months. This Form I-956F approval confirms that USCIS has assessed and verified the compliance of the project and its related documents. Now that the project is approved by USCIS, investors who filed I-526E conditional green card petitions in this project can anticipate receiving individual petition approvals in the near future.



Green House Gravity Apartments (JF39) is the development of a Class A multifamily building with a high-end design centered around health and wellness. The project is in Columbus, Ohio, and when complete will contain 313 apartment units, 5,200 square feet of ground-floor retail, 324 secured garage spaces, a full fitness center, a pool and sauna, hot and cold plunge tubs, therapy rooms, and other onsite wellness services.

“We are pleased with this swift project approval from USCIS,” said Patrick Rainey, Senior Vice President of Investments at EB5 Capital. “The project began construction late last year when we started the EB-5 raise. We are happy that the raise is complete, and the project is approved, which are two significant milestones in the EB-5 process.”

Green House Gravity Apartments (JF39) represents Phase 3 of a master development plan and builds upon the momentum of Gravity Phases 1 and 2. Phase 1 consists of 234 units and was completed in 2019. Phase 2 consists of 325 units and opened in 2023. All three phases are adjacent to one another and are managed by Kaufman Development. EB5 Capital will continue to carefully track USCIS’ petition approvals in JF39 and attentively monitor the remainder of the construction process, keeping investors fully informed.

About EB5 Capital

EB5 Capital provides qualified foreign investors opportunities to invest in job-creating commercial real estate projects under the United States Immigrant Investor Program (EB-5 Visa Program). As one of the country’s oldest and most active Regional Center operators, the firm has raised more than one billion dollars of foreign capital across nearly 40 EB-5 projects. Headquartered in Washington, DC, EB5 Capital’s distinguished track record and leadership in the industry has attracted investors from over 75 countries. Please visit www.eb5capital.com for more information.

Contact:

Katherine Willis

Director, Marketing & Communications

media@eb5capital.com