Catholic Approaches to Migration Realities: April 11 Conference

El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz and Catholic University President Peter Kilpatrick headline conference hosted by The Catholic University of America and U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops

Washington, D. C., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Debates about federal border policy and the growing movement of people across borders globally, including encounters of migrants at the U.S. -Mexico border in 2023, indicate fresh approaches are needed to address this global humanitarian crisis.

El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz and Peter Kilpatrick, President of The Catholic University of America, are headlining a national conference, “Responding to Changing Realities at the U.S. Border and Beyond: Catholic Approaches to Migration,” on April 10 and 11, 2024, in Washington, D.C.

Sponsored by Catholic University and the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), the gathering on the University campus is bringing Church, nonprofit and academic experts together to discuss the lived experience of immigrants, roots of Catholic engagement with immigration, advocacy and policy priorities that reflect the Church’s concerns for human dignity, and a path forward for Catholic organizations working with migrants and refugees.

“By bringing together diverse perspectives and expertise, we can more fully explore the multifaceted challenges the Church and nation face,” said Stacy Brustin, director of the Immigration Law and Policy Initiative at Catholic University’s Columbus School of Law, and one of the event organizers.

The schedule and registration for the free conference is online at www.law.edu/immigration .

A number of University programs are cosponsoring the event with the USCCB, including the Columbus School of Law, School of Arts and Sciences, National Catholic School of Social Services, School of Theology and Religious Studies, Institute for Latin American and Iberian Studies, Center for Cultural Engagement, and the Sister Thea Bowman Recommendations Coordination and Implementation Team.

About The Catholic University of America: The Catholic University of America is the national university of the Catholic Church and the only higher education institution founded by the U.S. bishops. Established in 1887 as a papally chartered graduate and research center, the University comprises 12 schools and more than 30 research facilities and is home to approximately 5,700 undergraduate and graduate students.

About the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops: Founded in 1917, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops is an assembly of the hierarchy of bishops who jointly exercise pastoral functions on behalf of the Christian faithful of the United States and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Its mission is to support the ministry of bishops with an emphasis on evangelization, by which the bishops exercise in a communal and collegial manner certain pastoral functions entrusted to them by the Lord Jesus of sanctifying, teaching, and governing.

Nicole Germain The Catholic University of America 443-540-3121 communications@cua.edu