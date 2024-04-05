Charlotte Personal Injury, Criminal Defense, and Family Law Firm Announces Eight Attorneys as Elite Lawyers for 2024

8 attorneys from The Olsinski Law Firm in Charlotte, specializing in personal injury, criminal defense, and family law, have been honored as 2024 Elite Lawyers.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, The Olsinski Law Firm is proud to announce that eight attorneys from the firm were named Elite Lawyers for 2024. The recognized lawyers are Justin C. Olsinski, Kimberly Olsinski, Erik Ashman, Chris Shelburn, Leigh Anne Williams, Jacqueline Keenan, Diane DePietropaolo Price, and Salena Davis-Woods. Elite Lawyer is a nationally recognized legal directory that helps prospective clients find high-quality attorneys in any U.S. region.

Known for the staunch advocacy provided to all of its clients, The Olsinski Law Firm offers effective legal guidance in personal injury, criminal defense, and family law cases. The firm’s attorneys work tirelessly to defend the rights of injury victims, criminal defendants, and clients facing disputes or legal issues related to family law. With an impressive success rate and a never-give-up legal philosophy, the attorneys at The Olsinski Law Firm possess the skills needed to help their clients achieve their desired goals.

While these eight distinguished lawyers work at the same firm, they focus on different areas of law. Attorneys Mr. and Mrs. Olsinski, Price, and Davis-Woods work on criminal defense cases, and Mrs. Olsinski also works on personal injury cases. In addition, Attorneys Ashman, Williams, and Keenan deal with family law cases. Finally, Attorney Shelburn focuses solely on workers' compensation. While their practice areas are multi-faceted, this team of dedicated attorneys all work toward the same goal: providing high-quality and accessible legal services for North Carolinians.

Elite Lawyer simplifies the process of finding top-notch attorneys by offering a user-friendly legal directory that connects individuals and businesses with reliable legal professionals from all over the country. It is the ultimate destination for finding the ideal lawyer who best suits a person’s specific requirements.

The Olsinski Law Firm is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, and proudly assists clients in criminal, personal injury, family law, and workers’ compensation cases. Our skilled team of legal professionals knows what it takes to obtain a favorable case outcome and is ready to make your legal goals a reality.

