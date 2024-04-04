STEAM On Demand® Named 2024 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in Best STEM Instructional Program for Grades K - 12

STEAM on Demand Named 2024 CODiE Finalist

STEAM on Demand recognized by peers as a Market Leader

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lyricos® Learning, LLC today announces that STEAM on Demand was named a 2024 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in for “Best STEM Program for Grades K - 12.” CODiE Finalists represent the best products, services and people in the Education and Business Technology Industries.

Lyricos Learning introduced STEAM on Demand in early 2021. The innovative format is exciting for students, whether in school or after school, with its interactive video format and hands-on projects, ensuring STEM + Arts learning begins in the early stages of education. The platform has established itself as an engaging resource that can be used by anyone, anywhere to teach hands-on STEAM lessons. The curriculum covers 100% of Next Generation Science Standards for K-5 and is aligned with Common Core standards, with a library of hundreds of interactive videos that support Cultural Proficiency and Universal Design for Learning.

The SIIA CODiE Awards, the long-running, premier awards program for the software and information industries, are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. STEAM on Demand was selected as a finalist across dozens of Business Technology and Education Technology categories, among hundreds of nominations.

"The 2024 CODiE Award Finalists are a showcase of those products and individuals who have been identified by industry experts as being at the forefront of innovation. These Finalists perpetuate the CODiE’s long standing tradition of acknowledging the year's most influential products, services, and leaders, thereby laying the groundwork for future innovators. A hearty congratulations to all who have earned this recognition."

According to Devina Bhojwani, the President of Lyricos Learning, since the platform’s launch, STEAM on Demand has served close to 400 schools, 5,000 teachers and over 65,000 total students.

“We’ve been receiving such positive feedback from customers who are on the platform. Teachers have told us it makes their lives easier, and our partnership with ,Nasco EducationTM, a leader in learning kits for over 80 years, also supports our clients by taking the guesswork out of sourcing supplies. Superintendents appreciate the diversity of our onscreen instructors and the ease of roll-out. In one district, we trained 3000 teachers over three days. That’s how intuitive the platform is to use,” said Bhojwani. "We are excited to be expanding our platform with games, assessments, and offering lessons in Spanish!"

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Finalists are determined by industry experts. CODiE Award winners will be announced during the Virtual Celebrations May 21, 2024, at 1pm EST.

Details about each Finalist are listed at https://siia.net/codie/codie-finalists/

About STEAM On Demand

STEAM on Demand® is a technology platform that offers science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) interactive lessons “on demand” which are designed to be used in a collaborative classroom setting or online. Hundreds of interactive video lessons have been developed as part of the platform’s core content. These kid-tested videos spotlight topics that align with national and state level curriculum standards across all STEAM subjects and guide teachers and students through hands-on projects. Also included is access to a variety of coding pathways for students of all levels. The platform provides all the content and tools needed to plan and conduct entire afterschool programs.

About Lyricos Learning, LLC

Lyricos Learning, LLC is the home to IDEA Lab Kids, an award winning education franchise that offers after-school classes, camps, birthday parties, open labs and much more to children. It is also the creator of STEAM on Demand, a leading provider of streaming interactive content and tools for planning and leading standards-aligned, engaging, and fun TK-8 STEAM hands-on lessons.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to celebrate the vision, talent, and advances in building quality products in the Tech Industry. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for Leading Innovation and Achieving Excellence. For more information, visit https://siia.net/codie/.

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and connects learners and educators. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today’s challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better communication across the information ecosystem.

