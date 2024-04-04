Governor Hochul Awards Over $3.8 Million to Support Animal Shelter Improvements

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced nearly $3.8 million has been awarded to ten animal care organizations across the state through the New York State Companion Animal Capital Fund, which is in its sixth round. The funding will support construction, renovation, and expansion projects that will enhance animal care and health and help ensure adoptions for New York's dogs and cats. As the first state in the nation to fund capital projects for animal shelters, New York State continues to demonstrate its commitment to securing safe housing and care for sheltered dogs and cats as they await adoption.

“New York State’s Companion Animal Capital Fund continues to make a real difference for our shelters and humane societies across the state,” Governor Hochul said. "This funding will better equip these vital facilities with the tools they need to improve the quality of care for animals as they await a permanent, loving home.”

Since the 2017 launch of the Companion Animal Capital Fund program, which is administered by the Department of Agriculture and Markets, the State has dedicated over $33 million to the program. This round of funding awarded builds on previous initiatives to offset the costs associated with capital projects run by New York State animal shelters, such as renovating dog kennels, improving medical facilities, or building more efficient shelters to reduce overall operational costs. Projects funded this year include new living spaces for dogs and cats, improved infrastructure, and enhanced outdoor spaces.

Competitive grants were awarded to shelters based on a need assessment, detailed project description, and reasonableness of cost. The following organizations are receiving an award in this round of the program:

Animal Protective Foundation of Schenectady (Scotia, Schenectady County) – $500,000 to build a new admission entrance and intake facility, create isolation wards and cat housing areas, and install an improved HVAC system.

– $500,000 to build a new admission entrance and intake facility, create isolation wards and cat housing areas, and install an improved HVAC system. Bideawee (New York City, New York County) – $200,000 for roof replacement.

– $200,000 for roof replacement. Chenango SPCA (Norwich, Chenango County) – $500,000 to construct and install isolation and double-sided kennels, including HVAC, septic, plumbing, and electrical systems.

– $500,000 to construct and install isolation and double-sided kennels, including HVAC, septic, plumbing, and electrical systems. Country Acres Animal Shelter (Homer, Cortland County) – $289,565.37 to update gates and dividing panels, create two new multi-use rooms, upgrade heating and electrical systems, and create roofing for outdoor spaces.

– $289,565.37 to update gates and dividing panels, create two new multi-use rooms, upgrade heating and electrical systems, and create roofing for outdoor spaces. Jefferson County SPCA (Watertown, Jefferson County) – $466,292.70 for construction of a new addition, installation of a new HVAC system, and upgraded temperature controls and sound control, and to expand capacity for “Trap-and-Neuter” and low-cost vaccination programs.

– $466,292.70 for construction of a new addition, installation of a new HVAC system, and upgraded temperature controls and sound control, and to expand capacity for “Trap-and-Neuter” and low-cost vaccination programs. Paw of Orleans County (Albion, Orleans County) – $51,249 to replace cat kennels, upgrade dog enclosures, upgrade HVAC systems, and replace a heat pump.

– $51,249 to replace cat kennels, upgrade dog enclosures, upgrade HVAC systems, and replace a heat pump. Pets Alive (Middletown, Orange County) – $500,000 for new HVAC and installation of kennel equipment, radiant flooring, and acoustical ceiling.

– $500,000 for new HVAC and installation of kennel equipment, radiant flooring, and acoustical ceiling. Town of Southampton (Suffolk County) – $402,608 for kennel replacement and installation of a high-performance epoxy floor system.

– $402,608 for kennel replacement and installation of a high-performance epoxy floor system. Town of Webster (Webster, Monroe County) – $400,000 to construct dog kennels and rooms and other areas including storage, food preparation, impound housing, and isolation spaces.

– $400,000 to construct dog kennels and rooms and other areas including storage, food preparation, impound housing, and isolation spaces. Tri Lakes Humane Society (Saranac Lake, Franklin County) – $500,000 for plumbing upgrades, installation of sound dampening systems, replacement of ventilation and damaged floors, cat porch improvements, and kennel additions.

Governor Hochul’s Fiscal Year 2025 Executive Budget includes an additional $5 million for the continuation of this critical program.

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “Through six rounds, it has been incredible to see our shelters across the state complete these projects that make life better for the animals in their care. I’m proud that the funding announced today will continue to build on the great work of this program, helping New York’s animals stay happy and healthy as they await their forever homes."

New York State Animal Protection Federation Executive Director Libby Post said, “Once again, the Companion Animal Capital Fund will have a profound impact on the lives of homeless companion animals living in our shelters. The Fund has enhanced their quality of life and created environments where animal welfare professionals can do their job of caring for animals without obstacles such as air handling systems that need to be replaced, kennels that are antiquated and falling apart and floors that are porous and spread disease. When the NYS Animal Protection Federation proposed this in 2017, we knew incredible change could take place in New York’s animal shelters—now it has! The Federation thanks Governor Hochul and our legislative champions Assemblymember Deborah Glick and State Senator Joseph Addabbo for making sure these funds are available to help those who don’t have a voice.”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “New York State’s Companion Animal Capital Fund has helped countless local animal shelters make needed facility upgrades so that animals in their care can live safely and happily while they wait to find their forever homes. I’m always proud to champion this program in the State Budget, and I thank Governor Hochul for extending another round of grant funding to our state's shelters.”

Assemblymember Donna Lupardo said, "I am grateful that the Companion Animal Capital Fund is available to help shelters make much-needed improvements. These funds will allow organizations to provide the highest quality care to animals while they await adoption. I'd like to thank the Governor and my colleagues for continuing to support this important effort. I have seen first-hand how well these funds have been used and know how needed these resources are.”

The Department of Agriculture and Markets’ Division of Animal Industry promotes sustainable animal production agriculture and the safety of the animal origin food supply. These goals are accomplished through regulatory and cooperative educational efforts with various agencies, both public and private. The Division has staff in Albany and veterinarians located across the state. In addition to many other responsibilities, the Division regulates dog licensing, sets standards for humane care of seized dogs and the inspection of municipal shelters, administers the contract for the New York State Animal Population Control Program and the Pet Dealer Inspection Program, and provides training and assistance to local enforcement officers in animal welfare cases.