Sutter Health Announces Significant Investment in a New Advanced Multi-Specialty Neurosciences Care Complex in San Francisco’s Mission Neighborhood

$442 million investment will expand services and increase patient access to innovative, comprehensive neurological and neurosurgical treatment closer to home

SAN FRANCISCO, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sutter Health today announced, as part of its long-term vision to expand services and increase patient access to high-quality care in San Francisco, a $442 million investment in the Mission Bernal neighborhood. Sutter will engage community support as part of building a new, five-story, 129,000-square-foot comprehensive advanced neurological and neurosurgical care complex adjacent to its existing CPMC Mission Bernal Campus hospital at the corner of Caesar Chavez and Valencia streets. The new care complex, planned in partnership with Sutter’s West Bay Medical Group physicians, will officially welcome patients in 2028. This is the first project in Sutter’s larger planned growth strategy for San Francisco over the next five years, which, when combined, will result in nearly a billion dollars in investment dollars across the city.

Mission Bernal Care Complex

The new Mission Bernal Care Complex, built on the site of the former St. Luke’s Hospital, will serve as an advanced, multi-specialty center for comprehensive neurological and neurosurgical care. Services will initially include neurology and neurosurgery as well as high-demand services such as lab, imaging, infusion, rehabilitation and an on-site ambulatory surgery center. Patients will also have access to the latest research and clinical trials. Sutter’s nationally recognized Ray Dolby Brain Health Center and Forbes Norris MDA/ALS Research and Treatment Center will move to the new complex to build on the great work and impact of both centers and organize similar services to better meet patient needs and foster collaboration among clinicians. The care complex will also include underground parking.

“Sutter Health is doubling down on its commitment to make significant investments that greatly expand access to advanced specialty care to meet the care needs of San Francisco residents and the entire Bay Area,” said Warner Thomas, president and CEO of Sutter Health. “We’re proud to invest more than $440 million in the community, planned in partnership with our physician colleagues, to deliver comprehensive neurological and neurosurgical care, notable specialized programs, and all support, diagnostic and ambulatory surgery services in this new state-of-the-art care complex.”

“Our goal is to provide coordinated, comprehensive access to integrated care that merges the expertise of neurologists — who specialize in diagnosis and treatment — with the skill of neurosurgeons and other providers who perform therapeutic procedures. The Mission Bernal Care Complex will create more access to care for patients with neurological conditions and provide them the opportunity to take advantage of Sutter’s award-winning neuroscience treatment and clinical research,” said Dr. Lewis Leng, a neurosurgeon with Sutter West Bay Medical Group.

“Patients will be able to come to this location and visit their specialist, receive diagnostic lab and imaging, as well as outpatient procedures all in one complex. Having all these services under one roof and being able to provide advanced, comprehensive care for patients and their families will create a more convenient, coordinated experience,” said Christina Oh, president of Sutter’s Greater San Francisco Market.

CPMC Mission Bernal Campus Hospital

As part of its long-term vision, Sutter also plans to add two neurological intervention suites to the CPMC Mission Bernal Campus hospital by 2027 to complement the range of specialty care available next door at the new Mission Bernal Care Complex when it is completed. These neurological intervention suites will offer patients the most advanced imaging capabilities available and enable fast detection of stroke and the minimally invasive treatment of life-threatening blockages, aneurysms or blood clots in the brain when time is critical.

Primary Care and Women’s Services Expansion

Finally, Sutter will expand primary care and women’s care services on the Mission Bernal Campus at the Monteagle building (1580 Valencia St.). The space will be remodeled to create a modern, comfortable care environment for patients, including new space for primary care and women’s OB/GYN clinics. Other services currently provided, which will remain at the location, include cardiology, endocrinology, general surgery, orthopedics, podiatry and pediatrics (Mission Neighborhood Clinic). These services ensure a convenient and seamless health care experience for patients and allow for coordination and collaboration among doctors and across care teams. The remodeled space is projected to open to patients in the summer of 2025.

“Sutter has a comprehensive plan to expand our services in San Francisco and our investment in the Mission Bernal neighborhood is vital to ensuring people in this area have increased access to leading-edge health care provided by top-notch physicians,” said Dr. Rob Nordgren, chief medical officer of Sutter’s Greater San Francisco Market. “To achieve this, we also plan to increase the number of physicians and care providers to serve our patients. It’s all about access and reducing wait times for people wanting to make an appointment to see a specialist. Being able to provide more primary care access is key to our future success and our goal is to grow from 40 primary care providers in San Francisco today to 100 by 2030.”

Long-Term Commitment in Northern California

Sutter Health is committed to addressing the health care access challenges facing patients in California by investing significantly in new and enhanced care facilities and services across all service areas. Recognizing the pressing demand for access to health care, Sutter Health is expanding its integrated care delivery system with the opening of 25 new ambulatory care centers by 2027 and adding more than 160 hospital beds by 2025. Sutter is also growing its Graduate Medical Education programs to train 1,000 physician residents and fellows by 2030 and creating academic partnerships to foster diverse clinical talent reflective of the communities it serves.

"At Sutter Health, the commitment to expanding access to high-quality care is unstoppable,” said Ken McNeely, Sutter Health board chair. “This investment underscores the organization's dedication to meeting the health care needs of Northern California communities, ensuring that patients receive exceptional care close to home. This initiative exemplifies the purposeful work that not-for-profit health care organizations lead in serving their communities, further solidifying Sutter Health's long-standing legacy of care in the Bay Area.”

About Sutter Health

Sutter Health is a not-for-profit, people-centered healthcare system providing comprehensive care throughout California. Sutter Health is committed to health equity, community partnerships, and innovative, high-quality patient care. Today, Sutter Health is pursuing a bold new plan to reach more people and make excellent healthcare more connected and accessible. The health system’s 57,000+ staff and clinicians and 12,000+ affiliated physicians currently serve more than 3 million patients with a focus on expanding opportunities to serve patients, people and communities better. Sutter Health provides exceptional, affordable care through its hospitals, medical groups, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, telehealth, home health and hospice services. Dedicated to transforming healthcare, at Sutter Health, getting better never stops.

Learn more about how Sutter Health is transforming healthcare at sutterhealth.org and vitals.sutterhealth.org.

