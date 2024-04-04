Marketing Technology (MarTech) Market

Significant growth in automation and rich media tools are augmenting the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Marketing Technology (MarTech) Market Share Reach USD 1744 Billion by 2032." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global marketing technology (MarTech) market was valued at USD 329 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 1.7 trillion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Surge in demand for personalized experience, and the proliferation of automation and efficiency. However, data privacy and compliance, and the high cost of implementation are expected to hamper market growth. Furthermore, the growing integration of AI and ML technologies and the increase in demand for real-time marketing are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the global marketing technology market in the upcoming years.

The marketing technology (MarTech) market is segmented into type, product, industry vertical, and region. By type, it is categorized into digital marketing and offline marketing. By product, it is divided into social media tools, content marketing tools, rich media tools, automation tools and others. By industry vertical, the market is classified into IT & telecommunication, retail & e-commerce, BFSI, media & entertainment, healthcare, sports and events and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

COVID-19 Scenario:

● The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had significantly impacted several industries including the marketing technology industry, as the increase in demand for online tools and platform solutions during lockdowns had increased which had increased the demand for virtual classrooms.

● Furthermore, the outbreak of COVID-19 is projected to provide a range of new avenues for the market to grow over the forthcoming period. These novel opportunities include a surge in integration for IoT, AI, and other advanced technologies coupled with the growing adoption of cloud solutions in marketing operations. This surge in AI-powered assessment and evaluation tools implementation created numerous opportunities for marketing technology service providers, solution developers, and service providers.

Based on end-use, the retail and e-commerce segment held the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global marketing technology market revenue, and is expected to maintain the lead position during the forecast period. This is because of numerous advantages provided by marketing technology such as faster processing times, lower latency, and the ability to customize and tailor the technology to specific requirements. However, the media and entertainment segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 23.5% from 2023 to 2032. Marketing technology can innovate and streamline consumer and subscription processes.

Based on type, the digital marketing segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global marketing technology market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The rise in the usage and development of digital technologies in the marketing sector propels market growth significantly. However, the offline marketing segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.7% from 2023 to 2032. This is due to offline marketing services helping to grow relationships and networking of customers.

Based on region, North America to hold the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global marketing technology market revenue. This is due to the rising investments from public companies, such as Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Amazon Web Services, Inc. among others, which is expected to drive market revenue growth in the region. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 21.7% from 2023 to 2032. This is due to the rise in digital penetration and adoption of smart devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops are expected to drive market revenue growth in the region and provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market in this region.

The market players operating in the marketing technology market analysis are AWS, Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Apple, Inc., Adobe Inc., Salesforce Inc., Aptean Inc., Zebra Technologies.

