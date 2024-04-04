Submit Release
ROAD CLOSURE: Waterbury-Stowe Rd Waterbury

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Berlin Barracks 

 

Press Release – Traffic Notification 

 

Waterbury-Stowe Rd near box number 5614 is completely blocked due to a TT Unit off the roadway covering both lanes of travel . Updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully. 


Mimi Serna Ginsburg

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

