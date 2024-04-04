ROAD CLOSURE: Waterbury-Stowe Rd Waterbury
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
Press Release – Traffic Notification
Waterbury-Stowe Rd near box number 5614 is completely blocked due to a TT Unit off the roadway covering both lanes of travel . Updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Mimi Serna Ginsburg
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II
VSP Williston PSAP
2777 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173