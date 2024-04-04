Submit Release
MDC offers free campfire cooking class April 20 near Blue Springs

Kansas City, Mo. – Whether it’s the fresh air or the outdoor exercise, somehow food never tastes better than when it’s cooked on a campfire. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free Campsite Cooking class from 8 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, at the Lake City Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center near Blue Springs.

Participants will start the morning with a delicious breakfast cooked using Dutch ovens and campfire coals. MDC staff will explain the cooking tips and techniques. Participants will then help prepare and cook a dessert treat using Dutch ovens. While the dessert is cooking there will be fun activities for children and adults. Participants should bring folding chairs and an appetite.

This class is open to participants ages 5 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Bg.

