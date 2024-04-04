MDC hosting a Native Plant Sale April 20 in Kansas City

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – Spring planting season has arrived, and it’s a good time to start native wildflowers in landscape gardens. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a Native Plant Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City. A co-host is the Missouri Prairie Foundation (MPF) and vendors from the Grow Native! program will be onsite.

Native wildflowers, grasses, and shrubs add color and texture to landscape gardens. They are adapted to local soils and climate, and once established, they can require less watering and maintenance than non-natives. Native plants also benefit pollinators such as butterflies and they host insects that provide food for songbirds.

A portion of the sales proceeds will benefit MPF’s prairie conservation in Missouri. Besides purchases onsite, gardeners can preorder plants and seeds from vendors and pick them up at the sale. Visit https://www.moprairie.org for a list of participating vendors and information about pre-ordering.

All ages are welcome at the sale and registration is not required. Visitors can also stroll through the Discovery Center’s native plant garden and see a variety of wildflowers in bloom. For more information about using native plants in landscaping, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZV7. To learn more about the Gorman Discovery Center, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter.