MDC offers a free Bullet Casting Basics class on April 13 near Blue Springs

Kansas City, Mo. – Reloading rifle and pistol ammunition, including casting bullets, is a way to save money or to customize cartridges for target shooting or hunting. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free Bullet Casting Basics class from 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, at the Lake City Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center near Blue Springs.

This class will cover the basics of bullet casting and the history behind the craft. Participants will get a chance to do some bullet casting. MDC will provide all the necessary materials and personal protective equipment.

Bullet Casting Basics is open to participants ages 11 and older. All participants under age 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants must wear long-sleeved shirts. Registration is required. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4By. For more information about the Lake City Shooting Range, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/lakecity.

