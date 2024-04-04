AEC Specialty Vehicles Ltd. appointed official European Distributor of Corvette Brand in key European Markets

AEC Specialty Vehicles has been appointed official European Distributor of the Corvette Brand in key European markets.

AEC Specialty Vehicles, specializing in customized automotive solutions, has become an authorized distributor for the Corvette brand in key European markets.

We are proud to be able to make dreams come true with the official launch of the Corvette in Europe. It’s that simple. Why not offer the best possible experience?” — Andrew Pilsworth

MUNICH, GERMANY, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AEC Specialty Vehicles (AECSV), a subsidiary of AEC Group, specializing in customized automotive solutions, is set to make waves in the automotive industry after being appointed as an authorized distributor for the Corvette brand in key European markets except for Sweden, Norway, Finland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

The Canada-based importer and European authorized distributor of the General Motors Specialty Vehicles ICE brands Chevrolet, Cadillac and GMC will now, through a selected, specialized dealer network distribute Corvette models in key European markets.

The Corvette Stingray, first introduced in 2020, is the base model of the Corvette C8 generation, showcasing a mid-engine design that deviates from the traditional front-engine layout of its predecessors, revolutionizing its performance by enhancing balance, traction, and handling through optimal weight distribution among other benefits. Powered by a robust 6.2-liter V8 engine, the Stingray boasts an impressive 482 horsepower, delivering an unparalleled driving experience.

The sleek and aerodynamic exterior design reflects the high-performance capabilities that enthusiasts have come to expect from the Corvette brand. Additionally, its interior design emphasizes driver-centric features with a focus on ergonomics, including performance seats, intuitive controls, and premium materials throughout the cabin to enhance comfort and luxury, with an attention to detail only seen in the European supercars segment.

High-performance variant

For those seeking an even more thrilling driving experience and superior track performance, AECSV officially presents, for the first time officially in Europe, the Corvette C8 Z06. This higher-performance variant is renowned for its track-focused enhancements, featuring an upgraded 5.5-liter V8 engine with a staggering 646 horsepower @ 8,550 rpm. With further aerodynamic improvements over the Stingray, the Z06 is tailored for automotive enthusiasts who crave an exhilarating journey on and off the track.

Moreover, the Z06 offers the optional Z07 package, which includes enhanced carbon-ceramic brakes, performance tires for unparalleled grip, carbon-fiber rear wing for optimized downforce, and the Z07 suspension with Magnetic Selective Ride Control, ensuring exceptional handling and stability in any driving scenario. With these enhancements, the Z07 package elevates the Z06's capabilities to unprecedented levels, embodying ultimate engineering that seamlessly integrates Corvette's Le Mans expertise onto European roads. No longer just a formidable contender, it emerges as a daring force to dominate any race circuit.

“We are proud to be able to make dreams come true with the official launch of the Corvette in Europe. It’s that simple. This car is a work of art, and we make it available to European customers, who enjoy the comfort of a European build on an American legend, an expert dealer and workshop close by. Why not offer the best possible experience?”, says CEO Andrew Pilsworth.

Configured for the European market

By taking on the official distribution, sales, and aftersales of the American iconic sportscar Corvette, which has been configured and specified for the European market, AECSV is adding to the already popular vehicles available from GM North America. AECSV will continue as the authorized importer and distributor of Cadillac, GMC and Chevrolet North American production ICE vehicles in Europe.

Corvette sales will start in April 2024, and all Corvette vehicles come with an OEM 36-month premium standard warranty and free-of-charge AECSV Roadside Assistance that supports customers in Germany, France, Netherlands, and Belgium when their vehicle is immobilized as a result of vehicle defect, accident, loss of keys, diminishing fuel levels, and more. AECSV will also be supporting its officially appointed Corvette dealers with their aftersales setup, entitling them to offer customer and technical assistance to customers, and integrating a central official parts warehouse in Europe, where dealers can have access to the Corvette official parts and accessories catalogue available in stock.

Furthermore, AECSV’s partner Credit Agricole (CA Auto Bank) will provide financial retail solutions for Corvette in selected European markets, you can find further information on the partnership here: https://www.aecsolutions.com/press/announcing-partnership-between-ca-auto-bank-and-aec-group/

More information on Corvette can be found on AECSV’s official website: corvette.aecsv.com



ABOUT AEC SPECIALTY VEHICLES

AEC Specialty Vehicles (AECSV) was founded in 2023 in St. Catharines, Canada, as a subsidiary of AEC Group, a group of several privately held companies specialized in the development of customized automotive solutions. With a focus on automotive import, distribution, homologation, and aftersales services, AECSV supports its partners from local dealerships to established OEMs as they enter new markets, further expand their business, and grow their brands. AECSV is an official European importer and distributor of General Motors (GM) Silverado, Sierra, Escalade, Tahoe, Suburban, and Yukon models. Learn more at www.aecsv.com.

ABOUT AEC GROUP

AEC Group, comprised of several privately held companies, is focused on the development of customized automotive solutions. Its range of international business areas include vehicle distribution, fleet services, parts and accessories, homologation, as well as retail, logistics and consulting services for OEMs and industry players that want to enter new markets and grow their brands. AEC Group’s affiliates include an official distributor of Stellantis’ Dodge and RAM vehicles and an official distributor of General Motors’ Silverado, Sierra, Escalade, Tahoe, Suburban, and Yukon models. AEC is a 2022 and 2023 winner of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. Find out more at www.aecsolutions.com.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Georgia Chapman

PR & Corporate Communications

g.chapman@aecsolutions.com

+49 (0) 157 8128 1613