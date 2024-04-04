March Preparedness – FEMA Employees Vote on Extra Emergency Kit Items

The arrival of spring, and the different hazards it brings, is a good time to think about your preparedness plans. Like an elite athlete getting ready for the big game, you can gear up for emergencies with a well-stocked emergency preparedness kit. Think of it as your “survival bracket,” where your kit is a team filled with star players ready for tip-off.

Your kit should always include essentials such as non-perishable foods, water, copies of important documents, a hand-cranked radio, a flashlight, a first-aid kit and medications. However, you may need additional items that are specific to your needs. This March Preparedness, FEMA asked its staff what extra items they keep in their kit, beyond the essentials.

We made “regional brackets” with preparedness items that would be good to include and asked staff to vote on the best items that go beyond the essentials. Each week in March, they voted in a new round until we made the ultimate kit, or as we like to call it, the final four of preparedness, complete with the items our FEMA staff can’t do without.

The winners of the extra items bracket are:

Spices – such as sugar, salt and pepper.

Portable power bank to charge electronic devices.

Personal hygiene products.

Books and magazines.

Including these items alongside the essentials ensures your kit is not just functional but also comforting and enriching. Spices add flavor to your meals, a power bank ensures your devices stay charged for communications and information, personal hygiene products maintain comfort and health, and books and magazines offer a quick escape and relaxing break.

While filling out your own preparedness bracket, take a moment to stock your emergency kit if you haven’t done so already. Remember, preparing your own emergency kit is as important as spreading awareness. Don’t let a disaster throw off your game – be the MVP of preparedness for your friends and family! Visit Ready.gov to start your preparedness plan today!