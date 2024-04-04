Concurrent Technologies Corporation Promotes Two Leaders to Vice President Positions

Senior executive transitions positioning company for continued growth

Johnstown, PA, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is pleased to announce several senior executive team changes effective July 1, 2024, which will further strengthen the company's leadership and position it for continued growth and success.

Kevin Pudliner will be promoted from Executive Director to Vice President (VP) of the Information Technology Division. Pudliner's extensive experience and expertise in the field of information technologies will be instrumental in driving innovation and delivering exceptional solutions to CTC's clients.

Susan Van Scoyoc will be promoted from Executive Director to Vice President (VP) of the Energy, Resilience, and Sustainability Division. Van Scoyoc's exceptional leadership and deep understanding of the energy sector will enable CTC to expand its capabilities and make a positive impact in this critical area.

George Appley, who has served as Executive VP and Chief Operating Officer (COO), will transition to a part-time Senior Advisor role. Appley's invaluable contributions to CTC over the past 34 years will continue to benefit the company as he provides guidance and support in his advisory capacity.

"I want to congratulate and thank Kevin and Susan for their outstanding leadership. I look forward to incorporating their fresh perspectives in leading our information technology and energy areas for the benefit of our clients, said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., President and CEO of CTC. “In addition, we are fortunate to have George staying on as a part-time Senior Advisor to help CTC continue to grow. We are excited about the company's future with our new senior leadership in place."

As part of these changes, the role of COO will be eliminated, streamlining the company's leadership structure. The new VPs will report directly to Ed Sheehan, Jr., with increased responsibility and clear lines of communication and accountability. The company’s other operating unit VPs, including Tim Tibbits, Engineering and Manufacturing Division; Bob Kubler, Readiness Division; and John Klein, VP, CFO, and Treasurer, will continue to report to Sheehan.

“These executive team changes are a testament to CTC’s tremendous group of leaders and the company's commitment to succession planning. With this strengthened leadership, CTC is well-positioned to drive innovation, deliver exceptional solutions, and continue its mission of providing exceptional value to its clients,” said Sheehan.

As a result of these promotions, it is expected other organizational changes will be made prior to July 1, 2024, and will be announced at the appropriate time.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test, and evaluation work. To best serve our clients’ needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We deliver robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

Attachment

Mary Bevan Concurrent Technologies Corporation 814-269-2490 BevanM@ctc.com