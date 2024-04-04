ProvisionAi Hosts Theatre Session on Supply Chain Challenges at the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™

ProvisionAi Joins Kimberly-Clark in Discussing How to Close the Planning and Execution Gap to Lift On-Time, In-Full Fulfillment and Profits

FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProvisionAi, the only provider of a patented optimized replenishment transportation scheduling solution, announces the company will be hosting a Theatre Session at the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ with Ron Sweet, Senior Consultant, Kimberly-Clark Corporation. Tom Moore, CEO and Founder of ProvisionAi will join Ron Sweet for a presentation titled "Kimberly-Clark Closes the Planning and Execution Gap to Lift On-Time, In-Full Fulfillment and Profits."



"ProvisionAi makes planning “play nice” with execution. Put more formally, ProvisionAi closes the gap between transportation planning and execution to smooth deployment, match loads to demand, and respect complex supply chain constraints," says Tom Moore, CEO and Founder of ProvisionAi. "Kimberly-Clark fully deployed the ProvisionAi LevelLoad solution across all North American operations to reduce daily variability by 60%, leading to savings in the millions. We are pleased to share the success of this project with other supply chain executives at the Gartner Symposium.”

Kimberly-Clark Closes the Planning and Execution Gap to Lift On-Time, In-Full Fulfillment and Profits Theatre session is on Thursday, May 6 at 1:35 PM on Stage 2 in Atlantic Hall. The Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo happens May 6 – 8, 2024, at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort in Orlando, FL. Attendees can use the ProvisionAi code SCC15EDC to save $650 on a ticket to the event.

Ron Sweet boasts over 40 years at Kimberly Clark, in operational roles and, after retiring, coming back as a senior consultant, focusing on Supply Chain enhancements. His expertise facilitated pivotal Supply Chain system implementations across NA and Europe notably in SAP OTC, APO, and Kinaxis Rapid Response. Ron architected an award-winning supply chain application, clinching the Innovations Award of 2023, recognized for its freight savings, sustainability, and rework reduction.

Tom Moore is a visionary entrepreneur with a track record of establishing and growing thriving supply chain software companies. With a wealth of experience partnering with industry giants like Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Nestle, and Kimberly-Clark, Tom has been instrumental in developing cutting-edge solutions for warehousing, truck loading, and network optimization. Among his notable contributions are groundbreaking software systems such as AutoScheduler, AutoO2, and LevelLoad. Furthermore, Tom’s hands-on experience in manufacturing, warehousing, and trucking operations has provided him with invaluable insights into the intricacies of these industries. His multifaceted background uniquely positions him as a leader who understands the challenges and opportunities within the supply chain ecosystem.

ProvisionAi will be exhibiting in Booth 718 Planning, its solutions at the conference. LevelLoad and AutoO2 from ProvisionAi use mathematics and artificial intelligence to improve replenishment processes, reduce costs, lower carbon emissions, and remove trucks from the road. AutoO2 creates optimized, full loads, generating carbon savings and reducing transportation costs by 5-10%. LevelLoad smooths transportation flows with fuller loads using preferred carriers for less cost.

About ProvisionAi

ProvisionAi ensures global companies' supply plans are both high-service and can be cost-effectively executed…that is, making planning and execution "play nice together." LevelLoad from ProvisionAi is a transportation scheduling solution featuring optimized, capacity-constrained replenishment. AutoO2 is an optimizing load builder that converts deployment requirements into efficient, damage-free shipments. Together, LevelLoad and AutoO2 drive customer service and long-term transportation planning objectives despite the realities of supply chain network constraints. The results include improved on-time and in-full customer service, fuller loads, higher use of preferred freight carriers, and lower costs. Clients save millions by tendering loads early to reserve preferred carriers, filling truckloads optimally to minimize wasted capacity, improving customer order fulfillment, and reducing costs. The patented technology saves money and carbon for companies like Unilever, Baxter, P&G, and Kimberly-Clark. For more information, visit www.provisionai.com.

