Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore Encourages Rhode Islanders to Display Flags in Recognition of Rhode Island Independence Day

RI Department of State makes limited number of flags available at no cost

PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and the RI Department of State are today encouraging Rhode Islanders to display Rhode Island state flags during the month of May in recognition of Rhode Island Independence Day, May 4.

"Rhode Island has always led the way with a strong independent spirit, and Rhode Islanders should be proud that we were the first colony to separate ourselves from British rule," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. "Now, I'm encouraging Rhode Islanders to demonstrate that pride by displaying a state flag in recognition of Rhode Island Independence Day."

Secretary Amore today announced that 100 flags will be made available at no cost to Rhode Islanders on a first come, first served basis. Flags can be ordered online from the RI State House Visitor's Center and Gift Shop. Flags will only be shipped to Rhode Island mailing addresses. Additional flags are also available for purchase in the Visitor's Center and online.

On May 4, 1776, Rhode Island was the first colony to renounce allegiance to Great Britain's King George III and declare independence by official legislative act. The passage of the Act of Renunciation by the Rhode Island General Assembly took place at the Old State House on Benefit Street in Providence, Rhode Island. This Act officially ended the colony's allegiance to Great Britain. The original Act is in the keeping of the Rhode Island Department of State and is available for the public to view, upon request, at the State Archives.

Individuals displaying a Rhode Island flag are encouraged to share a picture with the RI Department of State on May 4, 2024 by tagging the Department on social media, @RISecState on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

To learn more about the Act of Renunciation, visit the Rhode Island State Archives website.

